The Fight Against Cancer Enters a New Phase

Breakthrough treatments hold promise for patients and investors.

Dr. Monica Bertagnolli (3-L) speaks as Dr. Alan Ashworth (L), Dr. Paola Bentancur (2-), First Lady Dr. Jill Biden (C), medical student Kami Pullakhandam (2-R), and Dr. Rita Mukhtar (R) look on at the University of California, San Francisco Helen Diller Comprehensive Cancer Center in San Francisco, California, USA, 07 October 2022. As part of the Biden Administrationâ€™s Cancer Moonshot and to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, First Lady Jill Biden visits to highlight advances in breast cancer research and programs that support breast cancer patients, survivors, and caregivers.
(Image credit: John G. Mabanglo-Pool/Getty Images)
Matthew Housiaux
By
published

To help you understand what is going on in the health sector our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest… 

There’s been lots of progress in fighting cancer. Mortality rates are down 33% since 1991. Patients who once had to endure a “sledgehammer” approach can now access more and better forms of care. But the medical world still has work to do. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Matthew Housiaux
Matthew Housiaux
Reporter, The Kiplinger Letter
Housiaux covers the White House and state and local government for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in June 2016, he lived in Sioux Falls, SD, where he was the forum editor of Augustana University's student newspaper, the Mirror. He also contributed stories to the Borgen Project, a Seattle-based nonprofit focused on raising awareness of global poverty. He earned a B.A. in history and journalism from Augustana University.
Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8