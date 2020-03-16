Tax Credits Included in Proposed Coronavirus Paid Leave Bill

If enacted, legislation would create tax credits to help employers required to provide sick and family leave benefits and self-employed people who can't work because of the coronavirus.

Congress is working on legislation that would force many employers to provide paid sick and family leave for workers affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19). However, to shift most of the financial burden for paid leave off the employer's back, tax credits would also be available to reimburse employers for some of the cost. Self-employed people who can't work because of the coronavirus would get tax credits, too.

The House of Representatives passed the bill on March 14, 2020, but it still needs to make some corrections to the bill before sending it to the Senate. President Trump has said he supports the legislation, so prospects of the bill passing in the Senate and being signed into law are promising at this point.

The legislation does not include a payroll tax cut or delay the April 15 tax return filing deadline. However, a payroll tax reduction could be included in another bill, and the IRS could separately announce a filing extension.

Things are changing quickly. We'll be keeping a close eye on the paid leave bill and other coronavirus-related tax news. So, stay tuned and check back frequently for more information. For now, though, here are the basics on the proposed paid leave benefits and related tax credits.

Paid Leave Benefits Being Offered

If the current version is enacted, the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (H.R. 6201) would require private employers with fewer than 500 workers and all public employers to provide paid sick leave to employees affected by the coronavirus. Full-time workers would get up to 80 hours of sick leave, while part-time workers would get sick leave for the average number of hours they work over a two-week period. Under the bill, a worker would only be able to take paid leave to:

Self-isolate after being diagnosed with coronavirus;

Obtain a medical diagnosis or care if he or she is experiencing coronavirus symptoms;

Comply with a recommendation or order by a public official or health care provider to self-isolate;

Care for or assist a family member who is self-isolating after being diagnosed with coronavirus, experiencing symptoms of coronavirus and needs to obtain medical diagnosis or care, or ordered to self-isolate; or

Care for a child if the child's school or daycare has been closed, or the child's care provider is unavailable, due to the coronavirus.

The bill would also extend the existing Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA) to cover a worker's leave to:

Comply with a recommendation or order by a public official or health care provider to self-isolate;

Care for or assist a family member who is ordered to self-isolate; or

Care for a child if the child's school or daycare has been closed, or the child's care provider is unavailable, due to the coronavirus.

Workers would receive two-thirds of their regular salary while on coronavirus-related FMLA leave. However, this leave would not kick in until after 14 days. (During that time, workers would presumably be able to take sick leave as described above.)

The expanded FMLA provisions would apply to employers with fewer than 500 employees, but not to certain health care providers and emergency responders. Exemptions would also be available for small businesses with fewer than 50 employees if the new requirements would jeopardize the business's viability.

Tax Credits for Employers

While employers would initially have to foot the bill for the new sick and family leave benefits, at least some of the costs would be paid back through refundable tax credits against the 6.2% Social Security payroll tax imposed on employers. The credits are, however, subject to certain restrictions and limitations.

For the new sick leave benefits, the credit is limited to $511 per day for workers taking leave because they are sick. The limit is $200 per day for workers taking leave to care for their children or other family members. The credit is further reduced by a 10-sick-days-per-worker limit.

For the expanded FMLA benefits, the credit is limited to $200 per day, per employee. The credit also can't exceed $10,000 in total for any worker.

Tax Credits for Self-Employed

Self-employed people would not be left out in the cold. If this coronavirus-relief bill is enacted, they would receive refundable tax credits against the self-employment tax that are similar to those proposed for employers.

The sick leave credit would be based on a self-employed person's "qualified sick leave equivalent amount." That amount would be equal to (1) the number of days during the year that the person can't work for a reason that would entitle them to coronavirus-related sick leave if he or she were an employee, (2) multiplied by the lesser of:

$511 per day for people who are sick, or $200 per day for people caring for their children or other family members; or

the person's average daily self-employment income for the year.

If the self-employed person is sick, the credit would be equal to 100% of the qualified sick leave equivalent amount. If he or she is caring for a child or other family member, the credit would be equal to 67% of that amount.

A self-employment tax credit would also be available for 100% of a person's "qualified family leave equivalent amount." That amount would be equal to (1) up to 50 days during the year that the person can't work for a reason that would entitle them to coronavirus-related family leave if he or she were an employee, (2) multiplied by the lesser of:

$200; or

the person's average daily self-employment income for the year.

