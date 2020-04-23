Stimulus Check Portal to be Shut Down for Maintenance

With any luck, the IRS will fix the glitches with the "Get My Payment" tool that are preventing people from checking the status of their stimulus payment.

Frustration with the IRS "Get My Payment" portal has been growing since the IRS released the tool last week. Many Americans who qualify for a stimulus check can't access the system to check on the status of their check and/or provide the information necessary to get an electronic payment (see Stimulus Check Tracker: What's With the "Payment Status Not Available" Message on the IRS's "Get My Payment" Tool?).

But help may be on the way! The IRS is shutting down the portal for maintenance. Let's hope they'll be able to fix whatever glitches are preventing people from accessing the system.

The tool will be down for repairs from 10:00 p.m. Eastern until approximately 1:00 a.m. on:

Thursday, April 23, 2020;

Friday, April 24, 2020; and

Saturday, April 25, 2020.

Keep your fingers crossed! Maybe we all can get into the system by Sunday.