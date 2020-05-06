Do People in Jail Get a Stimulus Check?

The IRS released guidance on what people incarcerated in jail or prison should do if they receive a stimulus check.

A lot of people who you might not think would be getting a stimulus check have received a payment—including dead people. But what about inmates who are locked up in prison? Should they get a stimulus check? And if they get one, should they be able to keep it?

According to the IRS, an incarcerated person does not qualify for a stimulus check. In fact, if a person in jail or prison gets a payment, they're supposed to return it to the IRS immediately. The entire payment should be returned, unless it was made payable to joint filers and only one spouse is incarcerated. In that case, only the portion of the payment for the prisoner needs to be returned (this amount will be $1,200, unless the couple's adjusted gross income exceeded $150,000).

Prisoners, Fugitives, Parolees and Others Who Don't Get a Stimulus Check

The list of people who don't get a stimulus check (or need to return one) because they somehow broke the law actually goes beyond currently incarcerated inmates. The full list includes people who are:



Incarcerated in jail or a prison after being convicted of a crime;

Held in a mental health facility following a verdict or finding of guilty but insane, not guilty by reason of insanity, or incompetent to stand trial;

Determined to be a sexually dangerous person or sexual predator and confined to a halfway house or other similar facility;

Fleeing to avoid prosecution or prison time for a felony; and

In violation of probation or parole.

Paper Checks That Have Not Been Cashed

If an incarcerated person, or other person listed above, receives a paper stimulus check, and they have not cashed it, they should follow these steps:



Write "Void" in the endorsement section on the back of the check;

Mail the voided check immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below;

Don't staple, bend, or paper clip the check; and

Include a note stating the reason for returning the check.

Cashed Paper Checks and Direct Deposit Payments

If a paper check was sent and it has already been cashed, or if a direct deposit payment was received, an inmate or other person listed above should:



Submit a personal check, money order, etc., immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below;

Make the check/money order payable to "U.S. Treasury";

Write "2020EIP" and your taxpayer identification number (social security number or individual taxpayer identification number) on the check or money order; and

Include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the payment.

Where to Send the Returned Payment

Here are the IRS mailing addresses to use for returning stimulus check payments.



Mailing Addresses for Returning Stimulus Check Payments

If you live in… Mail to this address Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont Andover Refund Inquiry Unit

1310 Lowell St.

Mail Stop 666A

Andover, MA 01810 Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Virginia Atlanta Refund Inquiry Unit

4800 Buford Hwy.

Mail Stop 112

Chamblee, GA 30341 Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Texas Austin Refund Inquiry Unit

3651 S Interregional Hwy. 35

Mail Stop 6542

Austin, TX 78741 New York Brookhaven Refund Inquiry Unit

5000 Corporate Ct.

Mail Stop 547

Holtsville, NY 11742 Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, Wyoming Fresno Refund Inquiry Unit

5045 E Butler Ave.

Mail Stop B2007

Fresno, CA 93888 Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia Kansas City Refund Inquiry Unit

333 W Pershing Rd.

Mail Stop 6800, N-2

Kansas City, MO 64108 Alabama, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee Memphis Refund Inquiry Unit

5333 Getwell Rd.

Mail Stop 8422

Memphis, TN 38118 District of Columbia, Idaho, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island Philadelphia Refund Inquiry Unit

2970 Market St.

DP 3-L08-151

Philadelphia, PA 19104 A foreign country, U.S. possession or territory, or use an APO or FPO address, or file Form 2555 or 4563, or are a dual-status alien Austin Refund Inquiry Unit

3651 S Interregional Hwy. 35

Mail Stop 6542 AUSC

Austin, TX 78741