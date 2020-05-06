Do People in Jail Get a Stimulus Check?

The IRS released guidance on what people incarcerated in jail or prison should do if they receive a stimulus check. Getty Images By Rocky Mengle, Tax Editor May 6, 2020 A lot of people who you might not think would be getting a stimulus check have received a payment—including dead people. But what about inmates who are locked up in prison? Should they get a stimulus check? And if they get one, should they be able to keep it? Get A Step Ahead: Sign up for Kiplinger's free daily e-newsletter on the coronavirus' economic impact According to the IRS, an incarcerated person does not qualify for a stimulus check. In fact, if a person in jail or prison gets a payment, they're supposed to return it to the IRS immediately. The entire payment should be returned, unless it was made payable to joint filers and only one spouse is incarcerated. In that case, only the portion of the payment for the prisoner needs to be returned (this amount will be $1,200, unless the couple's adjusted gross income exceeded $150,000). Sponsored Content SEE ALSO: Who's Not Getting a Stimulus Check Prisoners, Fugitives, Parolees and Others Who Don't Get a Stimulus Check The list of people who don't get a stimulus check (or need to return one) because they somehow broke the law actually goes beyond currently incarcerated inmates. The full list includes people who are: Incarcerated in jail or a prison after being convicted of a crime; Held in a mental health facility following a verdict or finding of guilty but insane, not guilty by reason of insanity, or incompetent to stand trial; Determined to be a sexually dangerous person or sexual predator and confined to a halfway house or other similar facility; Fleeing to avoid prosecution or prison time for a felony; and In violation of probation or parole. Paper Checks That Have Not Been Cashed If an incarcerated person, or other person listed above, receives a paper stimulus check, and they have not cashed it, they should follow these steps: Write "Void" in the endorsement section on the back of the check; Mail the voided check immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below; Don't staple, bend, or paper clip the check; and Include a note stating the reason for returning the check. SEE ALSO: Are We Going to Get a Second Round of Stimulus Checks for $2,000 Each Month? Cashed Paper Checks and Direct Deposit Payments If a paper check was sent and it has already been cashed, or if a direct deposit payment was received, an inmate or other person listed above should: Submit a personal check, money order, etc., immediately to the appropriate IRS location listed below; Make the check/money order payable to "U.S. Treasury"; Write "2020EIP" and your taxpayer identification number (social security number or individual taxpayer identification number) on the check or money order; and Include a brief explanation of the reason for returning the payment. SEE ALSO: Where's My Stimulus Check? Use the IRS's "Get My Payment" Portal to Find Out Where to Send the Returned Payment Here are the IRS mailing addresses to use for returning stimulus check payments. Mailing Addresses for Returning Stimulus Check Payments If you live in… Mail to this address Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, VermontAndover Refund Inquiry Unit1310 Lowell St. Mail Stop 666AAndover, MA 01810 Georgia, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, VirginiaAtlanta Refund Inquiry Unit4800 Buford Hwy.Mail Stop 112Chamblee, GA 30341 Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, TexasAustin Refund Inquiry Unit3651 S Interregional Hwy. 35Mail Stop 6542Austin, TX 78741 New YorkBrookhaven Refund Inquiry Unit5000 Corporate Ct.Mail Stop 547Holtsville, NY 11742 Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, WyomingFresno Refund Inquiry Unit5045 E Butler Ave.Mail Stop B2007Fresno, CA 93888 Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Jersey, Ohio, West VirginiaKansas City Refund Inquiry Unit333 W Pershing Rd.Mail Stop 6800, N-2Kansas City, MO 64108 Alabama, North Carolina, North Dakota, South Carolina, South Dakota, TennesseeMemphis Refund Inquiry Unit5333 Getwell Rd.Mail Stop 8422Memphis, TN 38118 District of Columbia, Idaho, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Rhode IslandPhiladelphia Refund Inquiry Unit2970 Market St.DP 3-L08-151Philadelphia, PA 19104 A foreign country, U.S. possession or territory, or use an APO or FPO address, or file Form 2555 or 4563, or are a dual-status alienAustin Refund Inquiry Unit3651 S Interregional Hwy. 35Mail Stop 6542 AUSCAustin, TX 78741 SEE ALSO: Your 2020 Stimulus Check: How Much? When? And Other Questions Answered Sign Up for Kiplinger's Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more – straight to your e-mail. Sign up