Is the Stock Market Closed on Good Friday and Easter 2020?

Stock and bond markets take a break for Good Friday, and bond traders get an extra day off Getty Images By Kyle Woodley, Senior Investing Editor April 8, 2020 Investors indeed do have the day off on April 10, 2020, in recognition of Good Friday ahead of the Easter Sunday holiday, which falls on April 12. Friday is a stock market holiday, but bond traders get two days off. That's because the bond market closes on Thursday, April 9, for Maundy Thursday, another holy day tied to Easter. Stock and bond trading resume at their normal hours on Monday, the day after Easter. Sponsored Content The following is a schedule of all stock market and bond market holidays for 2020. Note that regular trading hours for the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq Stock Market are 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern on weekdays. The stock markets close at 1 p.m. on early-closure days; bond markets close early at 2 p.m. SEE ALSO: 20 Best Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Bull Market 2020 Market Holidays DateHolidayNYSENasdaqBond Markets Wednesday, Jan. 1 New Year's DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Jan. 20 Martin Luther King Jr. DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Feb. 17 Presidents' Day/Washington's BirthdayClosedClosedClosed Thursday, April 9 Maundy ThursdayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Friday, April 10 Good FridayClosedClosedClosed Friday, May 22 Friday Before Memorial DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Monday, May 25 Memorial DayClosed Closed Closed Thursday, July 2 Day Before Independence DayOpenOpenEarly close (2 p.m.) Friday, July 3 Independence Day (Observed)ClosedClosedClosed Monday, Sept. 7 Labor DayClosedClosedClosed Monday, Oct. 12 Columbus DayOpenOpenClosed Wednesday, Nov. 11 Veterans DayOpenOpenClosed Thursday, Nov. 26 Thanksgiving DayClosedClosedClosed Friday, Nov. 27 Day After ThanksgivingEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early close (2 p.m.) Thursday, Dec. 24 Christmas EveEarly close (1 p.m.)Early close (1 p.m.)Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, Dec. 25 Christmas DayClosedClosedClosed Thursday, Dec. 31 New Year's Eve Open Open Early close (2 p.m.) Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 New Year's Day ClosedClosedClosed Market Holiday Observations When a holiday falls on a weekend, market closures are dictated by two rules: If the holiday falls on a Saturday, the market will close on the preceding Friday. If the holiday falls on a Sunday, the market will close on the subsequent Monday. SEE ALSO: 19 Dividend Aristocrats That Have Gone on Deep Discount