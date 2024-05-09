IRS Says Act Fast for $1 Billion in Unclaimed Tax Refunds

Millions of people have an unclaimed tax refund from 2020 waiting for them at the IRS but don't know it. Are you one of them?

Kelley R. Taylor
Unclaimed tax refunds totaling about $1 billion remain unclaimed at the IRS because millions of taxpayers haven’t filed tax returns for the 2020 tax year. (In other words, you might have money waiting for you and not even know it.)

“There’s money remaining on the table for hundreds of thousands of people who haven’t filed 2020 tax returns,” IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel said in a release. “We want taxpayers to claim these refunds, but time is running out for people who may have overlooked or forgotten about these refunds.”



Kelley R. Taylor
Senior Tax Editor, Kiplinger.com

As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist. 

