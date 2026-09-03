10 U.S. Oktoberfests: From Cheapest to Most Taxed Beer

Imagine strolling down charming cobblestone streets as the scent of hot-baked pretzels hangs in the air. Children zip past in crisp lederhosen, laughter echoes over the clink of heavy glass steins, and you duck inside a Bavarian-style shop expecting to hear a German greeting.
Instead, a local welcomes you in an American accent.
Each year, millions of Oktoberfest revelers skip the expensive transatlantic flights and long hours of air travel, opting for the authentic spirit of Gemütlichkeit (that cozy, welcoming cheer) right here in the United States.
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If that's you, we're taking a look at how state tax policies compare across the country's top festival spots. Rounding up the ten most famous American Oktoberfest destinations, we've ranked them by their state's beer excise tax rate (the festival's official drink, and, hey — we're not complaining).
So pack your dirndls and warm up your polka: Here's where Alpine charm meets beer taxes on a budget.
Top Oktoberfests ranked by beer tax in 2026
To compare state beer taxes across top Oktoberfest spots, we used the 10 American destinations featured in Time Out magazine.
We then ranked them by their mandatory state beer excise tax rates per gallon, using the latest data from the Tax Foundation. The list utilizes a standard 12-ounce pour of a baseline imported 4.7% ABV lager.
Keep in mind that state excise taxes are built into the wholesale price upstream, providing a foundational baseline for beverage costs across each state. Thus, festival prices on the ground are also shaped by factors like local sales taxes, brewery selections, and souvenir packages.
However, this ranking offers a unique look at how state tax policy frames the nation's premier German celebrations — one stein at a time.
10. Helen, Georgia
State beer tax: $0.48
Dates: Sept. 10 - Nov. 1, 2026
As the longest-running Oktoberfest in the U.S., the festival in Helen, Georgia, has the most expensive state beer tax on our list, according to Tax Foundation data. Additionally, admission generally costs $5 to $25 per person per day (though entry to the Festhalle is completely free on Sundays).
But Helen is famously known for its Bavarian charm. Redesigned in the late 1960s to mirror alpine architecture, the festival is backdropped against the Blue Ridge Mountains, delivering picturesque fall foliage views along the Chattahoochee River.
Visitors can watch the festive Oktoberfest Parade on opening weekend, try holding their beer the longest at the annual Stein Holding Competition in October, or sip warm spiced apple ciders and rich wheat beers. Helen also offers a costume party on Halloween night and 12 to 16 rotating traditional bands inside the Festhalle over the nearly two-month-long celebration.
Thus, if you want to feel like you're in Germany this autumn without ever actually leaving the States, you might consider a surprisingly authentic Oktoberfest in America's South.
The von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort Oktoberfest ranks ninth on our list, with a state beer tax of $0.27, per the latest Tax Foundation data. Ticket prices for the one-day affair are typically $80 per person and include an official souvenir mug, one beer pour, and a festive appetizer, entree, and dessert.
Musical fans and history buffs will especially appreciate the setting. Hosted by the real-life family that inspired the film "The Sound of Music", the resort brings an Austrian twist to the traditional festival. The event packs a full schedule of vibrant folk music, cask tapping, Steinholding contests, traditional outfit competitions, and — yes — plenty of singing.
Perched high above the town of Stowe, the lodge also has some of the prettiest scenery on our list, with panoramic views of Vermont's fall foliage. And while the festival itself is a single-day event, booking a weekend stay allows you to enjoy on-site brewery tours, crisp Austrian-style lagers, and cozy fireside retreats.
So you might want to check out von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort in Vermont for one of America's most unique Oktoberfests.
8. Leavenworth, Washington
State beer tax: $0.26
Dates: Oct. 2-3, 9-10, and 16-17, 2026
Taking place over three weekends in October, the traditional Oktoberfest of Leavenworth, Washington, ranks eighth on our list, according to the latest data from the Tax Foundation. Single-day tickets range from $20 to $40, with weekend passes costing about $55 per person (and kids 12 and under enter for free).
Framed by the jagged peaks of the Cascade Range, entering Leavenworth might just feel like you're stepping straight into a Bavarian postcard. Music is at the heart of the festival, with three stages featuring live performances from 6 p.m. to close each day.
The annual Festzug grand parade also marches through town every weekend, while stein hoists and costume contests run throughout the day. Plus, whoever rocks the best or funniest mustache wins a prize on Saturdays (so get your hair gel ready).
Those traveling with children will also love the dedicated "kinderplatz" play area chock full of classic carnival games and a 62-foot Ferris wheel.
Ergo, whether you like browsing street fair merchandise or jumping onto the dance floor with European headliners, enjoy Leavenworth this fall.
Frankenmuth's Oktoberfest charges a state beer excise tax rate of $0.20, according to the Tax Foundation, and ticket prices are only $10 per person per day, though kids 15 and under are free (and Sunday admission is free as well).
Known as "Michigan's Little Bavaria," Frankenmuth was settled in 1845 and holds the distinction of hosting the very first Oktoberfest officially sanctioned by the City of Munich outside of Germany. For this reason, Germany’s world-renowned Hofbräuhaus München exported its beer to the U.S. and Frankenmuth for the first time in history.
The festival features live music, authentic cuisine, and beloved events like the Wiener Dog Races — where up to 100 dachshunds compete for glory. (And ribbons, trophies, cash, and a free hotel stay…maybe it's time to adopt a pet?)
Dog lovers will also appreciate that the festival is exceptionally pet-friendly, welcoming leashed pups throughout the outdoor grounds. Frankenmuth offers several walkable (and pet-friendly!) hotels downtown, meaning you and your pooch can enjoy Oktoberfest together.
Thus, if you're a fan of Germanic history and want to take your pup along for the ride, stay for select hotel access in Frankenmuth, Michigan.
6. Fredericksburg, Texas
State beer tax: $0.19
Dates: Oct. 2-4, 2026
Walk under a big tent and experience Fredericksburg, Texas Oktoberfest with remarkably low beer taxes — at just $0.19, according to the Tax Foundation. Ticket prices usually range from $1 to $20 (depending on your age and the day you go), and you can add an extra $10 for daily shuttle passes that run between Marktplatz, local parking, downtown shopping, and nearby county fairgrounds.
Rooted in 19th-century German immigrant heritage, Fredericksburg serves up genuine schnitzel and cold Hofbräu on tap alongside Texas Hill Country classics like spiced wines and warm mulled cider.
You might start your festival with the Saturday morning chicken dance, which is perfect for little ones who want to meet costumed feathered friends on the dance floor. Or, if you're feeling particularly energetic for the autumn air, sign up to walk or run the annual Oktoberfest Kraut Run (benefiting local youth and literacy programs).
With easy shuttles, endless steins, and plenty of Texas hospitality, Fredericksburg may be well worth the trip.
Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year is Oktoberfest "Zinzinnati" in Cincinnati, Ohio. With state beer taxes as low as $0.18, per the Tax Foundation, you might not break the bank celebrating here — after all, admission is free.
As America's largest Oktoberfest, this riverfront celebration welcomes nearly one million guests with colorful spectacles like the "World's Largest Chicken Dance" and the Running of the Wieners dachshund race. The festival also features over 30 live musical performances along with circus acts, competitions, and games.
Plus, guests can opt for paid extras with all the free festival admission they save, like a local glassblowing workshop or a VIP pass for dedicated bars and shaded seating. Starting this year, the plaza also has a new Glockenspiel, a two-story clock tower with hourly chimes and choreographed performances.
For America's biggest Oktoberfest blowout with (relatively) cheap beer taxes, head right to the heart of the Midwest.
Located along Tempe Town Lake at Beach Park, the Four Peaks Brewing Oktoberfest is a must-see for West Coasters and desert travelers alike. Arizona state beer taxes are a cool $0.16, according to 2026 Tax Foundation reports. And with free admission for everyone aged 20 and under, it might offer one of the best values on our list.
Sponsored by the local Four Peaks Brewing Company, this festival proves you don't need alpine pine trees to throw an incredible fall party. Enjoy classic Oktoberfest traditions like live music, brat-eating contests, and the annual "Runnin' for the Brats" 5K, together with a full carnival with rides and games.
Additionally, event hosts put on Dachshund races and a "Low Center of Gravity" dog race specifically for short-legged, non-weiner breeds.
But to upgrade your experience, check out the VIP backstage pass for prime lakefront viewing of mainstage performances, private shaded lounges, and included drink coupons.
So for lederhosen and dirndls in the Southwest, stop by Tempe, Arizona.
Surrounded by Bavarian-style architecture, scenic Willamette Valley farmlands, and hop fields, Mt. Angel hosts the Pacific Northwest's largest Oktoberfest. The Beaver State's beer tax is a startling $0.08, according to the Tax Foundation. Festival passes are only $15 to $20 per day (or $50 for a full season pass), while attendees under 21 enter free.
Explore a host of specialized "gartens" throughout town. This includes a bustling Biergarten, a Weingarten serving regional Oregon pinots and warm spiced wines, an Alpinegarten for live shows, and dedicated play areas for families.
Mt. Angel also features an authentic four-story Glockenspiel clock that chimes and spins hand-carved figures four times daily. Or for a more peaceful moment to get away from it all, step inside historic St. Mary Church to savor uplifting pipe organ music beneath stained glass windows.
Just south of Portland, deep cultural tradition and autumnal charm come together at the Mt. Angel Oktoberfest.
The heart of downtown Denver beats to a German-style celebration spanning two autumnal weekends. Denver's Oktoberfest offers free general admission and holds the second-lowest beer tax on this list, per Tax Foundation data (tied with Oregon when rounded to the nearest penny).
The schedule is packed with interactive competitions, like the famous Keg Bowling tournament, where participants can pair strength with expert aim. The festival also boasts the annual Stein Hoisting Championship, the Long Dog Derby, a silent disco (whew, what a great way to take a break from it all), and of course, daily costume contests.
Have a dietary restriction? Not a problem. Denver also stands out for its dietary inclusivity, serving up plenty of vegetarian bratwurst, gluten-free bites, local ciders, and non-alcoholic brews alongside traditional taps.
For a high-altitude block party with free general admission, check out the Denver, Colorado Oktoberfest in 2026.
The most famous Oktoberfest with the cheapest state beer tax in America is located in La Crosse, Wisconsin, where the rate is barely above $0.05, according to the Tax Foundation. General admission wristbands are about $25 (with free ground entry on Sunday), giving you access to lederhosen games, food vendors, live polka, and craft beer gardens.
Holding its celebration along the Mississippi River bluffs since 1961, La Crosse has unmatched community traditions. Thursday night launches the famous Torchlight Parade — a tradition added to the festival in 1965 — which glows through the Northside and kicks off the Afterglow Bash.
Meanwhile, daytime brings carnival rides, vendor shopping, and festive community events, culminating in Saturday morning's Maple Leaf Parade and a grand fireworks show that evening. The celebration then wraps up on Sunday with the traditional Parade Marshal Pancake Breakfast and family-friendly activities.
In favor of an action-packed weekend full of Midwestern Gemütlichkeit, culture, and cheap beer taxes? Check out the Wisconsin USA Oktoberfest festival, and you'll be glad you did.
Kate Schubel, CPA, is a senior tax writer for Kiplinger.com. With a focus on retirement planning, state-level taxation, and affordable living, Kate specializes in translating complex tax codes into actionable strategies for retirees and their families. From "Cheapest Places to Live" to charitable giving, she bridges the gap between technical compliance and lifestyle finance.