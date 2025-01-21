New Hampshire Mobile Home and Condo Property Taxes Inexplicably Triple

Living in a mobile home or condominium in New Hampshire won’t save you money this year.

Residents in Rochester experienced a dramatic spike in their tax property tax bills — with some seeing bills nearly triple following city-wide property value reassessments. What’s caused ire for many locals is that mobile home values shot up by 208%, while condo values rose 94% compared to a year ago. Meanwhile, single-family homes saw values increase by 73%.

One property manager told News 9 the tax bill for the 24-unit Cornerstone Court apartments surged by $33,000 after the complex’s assessed value tripled to $5.1 million. According to local reports, condo and mobile home representatives are worried about how the tax burden may impact residents —which include older adults on fixed-income.

What few can seem to understand is why condos and mobile-homes are taking more of a financial blow. Although the assessed value has increased, the tax in Rochester dropped by $10.89, from $25.74 to $14.85 for each $1,000 of assessed value.

Here’s why residents can expect a larger property tax bill this year, and what they can do about it.

Tax burden shifts to mobile homeowners and condos

According to city officials, there are currently 2,650 mobile homes in Rochester, either on privately owned land or in one of 24 mobile home parks. Overall, the city has about 33,500 residents.

Rochester is located in southeastern New Hampshire , right along the Lakes Region, making it a prime location for seasonal campers as well.

Out of all sectors, mobile home residents were dealt the biggest financial blow from the city’s latest reassessment in home values. Rochester Mayor Paul Callaghan acknowledged mobile homeowners have seen their fair market values “double, and sometimes triple.”

As for reasoning: Callaghan indicated that city-wide property revaluations haven’t been done in five years. The new figures reflect significant shifts in the housing market since the pandemic.

What do taxes look like in Rochester?

The net 2024 revaluation in Rochester is $5.1 billion, that’s up $2.3 billion from the previous year.

Though assessed values were much higher, taxes were $14.85 for each $1,000 of assessed value. According to the Rochester Post , which is linked to the mayor’s office, that represents a 42.3% reduction from the rate of $25.74 two years ago.

Still, why the property tax burden appears to have shifted from single-family homes to condos and mobile properties remains to be determined.

What residents find even more insulting is that despite now facing higher property taxes, mobile home parks and condominiums are not included in the city’s contract with Waste Management.

That means that daily maintenance, trash pick up, or snow plows are also paid by residents via maintenance fees, which can tack on thousands of dollars annually.

Rochester residents can take action now

Rochester locals plan to discuss property tax hike concerns at the next City Council meeting on January 21. However, city officials have pointed to online resources for residents that may want to contest their new tax bill.

According to the Assessor’s Office , you can visit Rochestor’s city website to view the following details regarding your revaluation.

The timeline to contest your 2024 assessment is also limited. You can file for an abatement until March 1. Make sure to gather evidence on recent comparable sales or property conditions to make the case for a lower assessed value.

How else can you lower your property tax bill ?

If you’ve exhausted all options and exemptions, another step you can take to reduce your tax bill is to limit major home improvements that may increase the value of your home. Also, remember there are tax breaks available for homeowners and homebuyers that you can take advantage of.