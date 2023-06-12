Montana Tax Rebate Checks Up to $2,500 Coming in July
Montana tax rebate checks go out in July. Here’s how to find out if you are eligible for a payment — and how much you might get.
Montana tax rebate checks will be on their way next month after a tax relief bill was passed in March. The income tax rebate checks of up to $2,500 will go out in July. The actual amount eligible Montana residents receive depends on the details of their 2021 tax return.
“We now have a historic tax relief package – providing Montanans with the largest tax cut in state history,” Gov. Greg Gianforte said during a press conference announcing the legislation.
Montana Tax Rebate: Who is Eligible?
The 2023 Montana income tax rebate payment is based on your 2021 Montana state tax return.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Only Montana taxpayers who filed a 2021 Montana full-year resident tax return will receive a payment. Montana residents must have also filed a part year or full year 2020 state tax return. The tax rebate bill also defines other qualifying criteria which includes the following.
- You must have filed 2020 and 2021 Montana tax returns by the 2021 tax year deadline (unless you were granted an extension).
- Individuals claimed as a dependent on a 2021 Montana or federal income tax return are not eligible for the payment.
- Line 20 of your Montana Form 2 must be greater than zero to receive an income tax rebate payment.
What is the Montana Surplus Check for 2023?
The amount of your Montana income tax rebate check depends on your filing status and the amount recorded on line 20 of your Montana Form 2 for the tax year 2021. Montana will begin sending payments to eligible residents in July, and all income tax rebates will be sent by December 31, 2023, according to the Montana Department of Revenue.
According to the department's website, Montana will issue rebates in the order 2021 Montana tax returns were filed. So, taxpayers who filed early in 2022 could see Montana rebate payments hit their accounts first. The table below shows how much money you might receive.
Montana filing status for the 2021 tax year
|Married filing jointly
|$2,500 or amount on line 20 (whichever is less)
|Head of household
|$1,250 or amount on line 20 (whichever is less)
|Married filing separately
|$1,250 or amount on line 20 (whichever is less)
|Single
|$1,250 or amount on line 20 (whichever is less)
This means that if line 20 on your 2021 Montana Form 2 is $500, you will receive an income tax rebate of $500, regardless of your filing status. This also means that $2,500 is the maximum amount joint filers can receive, and $1,250 is the maximum amount that other filers may receive.
- For example, head of household filers with 2,000 on line 20 of their Montana Form 2 will still receive a tax rebate of $1,250.
- As stated, if line 20 on your 2021 Montana Form 2 does not have an amount greater than zero, you will not receive an income tax rebate in 2023.
How Do I Claim My Montana Tax Rebate?
- Eligible taxpayers do not need to take any action to receive their 2023 Montana rebate checks.
- Montana will send your income tax rebate automatically, based on your most recently filed Montana Form 2.
So, if you chose direct deposit on your most recently filed Montana state tax return, your rebate payment will be automatically sent to your bank account. Other eligible taxpayers will receive a paper check in the mail.
Other States Sending Rebate Checks in 2023
Montana isn't the only state sending money to eligible residents. Other states have approved so-called “stimulus” payments in 2023. (The special payments were also popular last year.)
For example, Minnesota is sending tax rebates this year, and Alabama approved tax rebates that will be sent soon. New Mexico is sending tax rebates this month, and rebate checks in Georgia have already started going out. Each state has its own criteria that eligible taxpayers must meet to qualify for a rebate payment.
Katelyn has more than 6 years’ experience working in tax and finance. While she specializes in tax content, Katelyn has also written for digital publications on topics including insurance, retirement and financial planning and has had financial advice commissioned by national print publications. She believes that knowledge is the key to success and enjoys helping others reach their goals by providing content that educates and informs.
-
-
Letter from the Senior Digital Editor: The French Open and Emotional Investing
Kiplinger senior digital editor Alexandra Svokos writes about emotional investing.
By Alexandra Svokos • Published
-
How Much Cash You Really Need
Determine how much cash you really need in case of an emergency.
By Ben Luthi • Published
-
Colorado EV Tax Credit Rises Soon to $5,000
State Tax Breaks Colorado will offer a big tax break soon for resident taxpayers who buy electric cars and trucks.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Published
-
House Reveals Republican Tax Cut Package After Debt Debate
Legislation With a debt ceiling agreement in place, Republicans are proposing tax cuts and other key tax changes.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
Minnesota Rebate Checks and Child Tax Credit in 2023
Minnesota rebate checks and a new state child tax credit are coming in 2023. Here's everything you should know.
By Katelyn Washington • Published
-
Record-High HSA Limit Coming for 2024
The IRS says health savings account contribution amounts are going way up — almost 7% more — for 2024.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Published
-
States Where You’ll Pay Less Income Tax in 2023
Many states have lowered personal income tax rates for this year. Do you live in one?
By Kelley R. Taylor • Published
-
Having a Baby Could Soon Cost Less in These States
Having a baby is expensive, but these states are trying to make it less costly by eliminating the tax on diapers.
By Katelyn Washington • Published
-
Controversial Capital Gains Tax Upheld in Washington
The state’s historic long term capital gains tax is projected to bring in $1 billion over the next two years.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Last updated
-
Federal Electric Bike Tax Credit Would Offer up to $1,500
Lawmakers have proposed a bigger version of an e-bike bill that would provide a tax credit of up to $1,500 on some new electric bikes.
By Kelley R. Taylor • Published