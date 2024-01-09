When Can You File Taxes in 2024?

The IRS will begin accepting and processing 2023 federal tax returns on Jan. 29. However, that doesn’t necessarily mean you need to wait until that date to file. Some taxpayers can file their federal returns as early as today. Others might need to wait until February. So, when should you file?

Here’s what you need to know.

How soon can you file taxes in 2024?

Some tax preparation companies, such as Intuit’s TurboTax , will let you submit your federal tax return now, even though the IRS isn't yet accepting tax returns.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

You’ll still need to wait until Jan. 29 for the IRS to receive your return, but if you’re ready for tax season , submitting your return now might place yours at the front of the line. Just make sure you have all your year-end documents before you hit submit.

What documents do you need to file taxes? You’ll need all your 2023 income statements, such as W-2s and 1099s. However, some taxpayers will need additional documents.

For example, if you plan to claim the mortgage interest deduction, you’ll need to wait for your Form 1098. And if you did any freelance work, you’ll want to organize all your receipts for business expenses.

(Note: Employers have until Jan. 31 to distribute W-2s, which means you might not receive yours in the mail until early February.)

IRS Free File

Although you can file your taxes now, you’ll need to wait another few days if you plan to utilize the IRS Free File program . Beginning Jan. 12, eligible taxpayers can file their federal returns for free using guided tax preparation software.

Your AGI must be $73,000 or less to take advantage of free guided tax preparation.

Free guided tax preparation is done through one of the IRS’ tax preparation partners.

If you do not qualify for IRS Free File, you can download and use fillable forms to file your taxes.

Free Fillable Forms closes after Oct. 21, 2023, and accounts are deleted at that time. So, you may want to keep copies of your tax documents elsewhere if you choose this option.

2024 tax filing season

The IRS has made numerous changes for the 2024 tax season, including expanding its use of chatbots to improve customer service and using AI to identify possible tax violations involving high-income taxpayers. The improvements are meant to help restore fairness to the tax system and to speed tax return processing.

These IRS enhancements could mean that some taxpayers will receive their federal tax refunds earlier this year. However, if you claim the earned income tax credit (EITC) or the refundable portion of the 2023 child tax credit (sometimes called the additional child tax credit), the IRS cannot release your refund until mid-February, regardless of how early you file.