Harris Campaign Donations Soar: Are They Tax Deductible?
Explore tax rules and limits of political donation in the 2024 presidential race.
Not long after President Biden's surprise withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race on July 21, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination. Within hours, the Harris campaign amassed nearly $50 million in small-dollar donations through the online fundraising platform ActBlue. (Recent reporting indicates that fundraising day was the most successful ever for the site and that donations reached $81 million in the first 24 hours.)
This surge of monetary support highlights the impact of political contributions in the United States. But for some, the massive fundraising haul raises another key question: Are political donations tax deductible?
Campaign donations tax deduction?
Regardless of the amount or the recipient, the IRS says money given to political causes cannot be deducted from your federal tax return. This applies to contributions made to individual candidates, political parties, campaign committees, political action committees (PACs), or any organization that seeks to influence legislation or elections.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
So, this rule applies whether political contributions are large or small, and to various types of donations including but not limited to:
- Donations to specific candidates
- Contributions to political parties
- Funds given to campaign committees
- Payments for political newsletter subscriptions
- Purchases of tickets for political fundraising events
- Advertisements in convention bulletins
Whether you are donating money, goods, or services to a political cause, none can be claimed as tax deductions.
Political contributions vs charitable donations
It's important, however, to distinguish between political contributions and charitable donations.
Charitable donations typically refer to gifts made to organizations that qualify under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code. As you may know, many charitable donations are tax-deductible.
Note: If you are volunteering for a political campaign, expenses incurred while volunteering for the campaign are not tax-deductible. This includes out-of-pocket costs for supplies, transportation, or any other expenses related to campaign activities. The value of your time or services provided to a political campaign is also not deductible.
Companies cannot deduct political donations, including in-kind contributions or advertisements in political convention bulletins, on their tax returns.
Political donation limits
It's worth noting that while political contributions are not tax-deductible, they are still subject to certain regulations and reporting requirements. The Federal Election Commission (FEC) limits how much individuals can contribute to federal candidates and political committees.
For this election cycle, the donation limit to a candidate is $3,300 per election, per candidate. Contributions to a PAC are limited to $5,000 per year.
If you are giving to a state district or local party committee, the limit is $10,000 per year, and for contributions to a national party committee, the limit is $41,300 per year.
Your election donation: Bottom line
Whether you're considering a small-dollar donation or a larger contribution for the upcoming election, your political contributions, while likely impactful for your favorite candidate's campaign, will not reduce your federal tax liability.
As always, for specific questions about your tax situation, it's good to consult with a qualified tax professional.
Related
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
As the senior tax editor at Kiplinger.com, Kelley R. Taylor simplifies federal and state tax information, news, and developments to help empower readers. Kelley has over two decades of experience advising on and covering education, law, finance, and tax as a corporate attorney and business journalist.
-
-
Stock Market Today: Mega-Cap Tech Rallies to Drag Markets Higher
Markets focused on upcoming earnings from Magnificent 7 stocks rather than chaos in D.C.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Medicare Upgrades Could Disqualify Your Private Plan
If you're delayed taking Medicare because you have employer coverage, changes ahead may disqualify your plan.
By Elaine Silvestrini Published
-
New Biden Plan Targets Landlord Rent Increases
Housing A proposal to make housing more affordable would involve rent control caps and significant tax changes.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Project 2025 Tax Overhaul Blueprint: What You Need to Know
Tax Proposals Some people wonder what Project 2025 is and what it suggests for taxes.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Should Your 401(k) Be Eliminated to Save Social Security Benefits?
Retirement Savings Some economists argue that tax-advantaged retirement plans are not as beneficial as they seem.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Biden Proposes New Homebuyer Tax Credits
Tax Credits President Biden is calling for new middle-class tax breaks including a mortgage tax credit.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
Will Retirees Stop Paying Tax on Social Security Next Year?
Social Security Lawmakers have proposed to eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits. Here’s what that could mean for you.
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
Families and Businesses Would Get Big Tax Breaks in Bipartisan Tax Deal
Tax Changes A new bipartisan tax deal could change the child tax credit, R&D expensing, and the employee retention tax credit.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated
-
What's Happening With the New Child Tax Credit?
Child Tax Credit The Senate hasn't passed the new child tax credit. Will it happen?
By Katelyn Washington Last updated
-
Social Media, Guns, Taxes, Abortion: New Supreme Court Cases You Need to Know
Supreme Court The U.S. Supreme Court will hear several cases this fall that could significantly impact your rights and wealth. Here are a few of them to watch.
By Kelley R. Taylor Last updated