After Storms, IRS Extends Tax Deadline for California, Alabama, and Georgia
Many taxpayers impacted by storms and disasters in Alabama, Georgia, and California now have more time to file federal tax returns.
In the wake of recent storms and other natural disasters, most taxpayers in California, Alabama, and Georgia now have more time to file their 2022 federal tax returns. That’s because the IRS has further extended the tax filing deadline to provide relief for people in designated disaster areas in those three states.
The latest tax deadline extension, which is the second one from the IRS for certain storm affected areas in California, Georgia, and Alabama, also means that affected taxpayers in those three states have more time to contribute to IRAs and Health Savings Accounts (HSAs). Contributions to those accounts for the 2022 tax year, would normally have to be made by April 18, 2023.
Storms Prompt IRS Tax Filing Deadlne Extension
The IRS has extended the April 18 tax deadline for three states. Taxpayers in storm affected areas of California, Alabama, and Georgia now have until October 16, 2023, to file various federal individual and business returns and to make tax payments, according to the IRS.
That tax deadline extension is important because tax season is here and for most people across the country, Tax Day is April 18. But due to this IRS announcement, people in designated disaster areas in California, Alabama, and Georgia, have six more months to file their 2022 federal income tax and business returns.according to the IRS. This is the second extension of the tax deadline for affected taxpayers in those three states. (The previous extension was for May 16, 2023.)
Taxpayers in storm impacted areas can also make contributions to their IRAs, and health savings accounts (HSAs) for the 2022 tax year in accordance with the tax filing deadline extension date of October 16, 2023. Just be sure to check IRA contribution limits and HSA contribution limits for 2022 that apply to you.
What if you live outside of the designated disaster areas? If you live outside the designated disaster area but have records located in an affected area that impact your ability to file your taxes, you should contact the IRS at at 866-562-5227. They should be able to help you determine whether you qualify for an extension to file under this announcement.
Estimated Tax Payment Dates
The tax deadline extension for people in California, Georgia, and Alabama storm areas also applies to fourth quarter 2022 estimated payments. So, if you had an estimated tax payment due on January 17, 2023 for example, the IRS says that you could essentially skip that payment and instead include it with your tax return when you file on or before October 16.
Also, if you are a farmer in the affected areas in one of the three states who normally files your return by March 1, you have until October 16 to file–you can make any estimated tax payments and pay tax due, (if any) at that time.
The new October 16 deadline also applies to 2023 estimated tax payments. Estimated tax payments for 2023 would normally be due on April 18, June 15, and September 15. For businesses, quarterly payroll and excise tax deadlines are also extended from those normally due on January 31, April 30, and July 31.
Are State Tax Deadlines the Same as Federal?
Many state tax deadlines, including those in Gerogia\ and Alabama, are the same as the federal tax filing deadline (i.e., April 18, 2023). However, there are some states whose tax deadlines are not the same as the federal deadline, so it’s important to double check the deadline for your state.
In the case of California, the state tax deadline is April 18 and money owed on a California state return is due at that time. But California grants an automatic extension to file a state tax return until October 16, 2023. So, in this case, the state extension to file date matches the just granted extended federal tax deadline for people in storm affected areas of California.
But keep in mind that while a state might conform its filing date to match IRS extensions to file, it might not change the date that your state tax payment is due, if you owe money. So be sure to check with your state tax authority and if you’re not sure, consult a professional before you file. Knowing when taxes are due in 2023, for both your state and federal returns, can help you avoid potentially costly penalties.
With more than 20 years' experience as an in-house legal counsel and business journalist, Kelley R. Taylor has contributed to numerous national print and digital magazines on key issues spanning education, law, health, finance, and tax. Kelley particularly enjoys translating complex information in ways that help empower people in their daily lives and work.
