Three Ways to Plan Now for a Social Security Shortfall Later
The outlook for Social Security is gloomy, but you can save now to protect against benefit cuts in the future. If the cuts don't happen, you'll still be better off.
Most Americans depend on Social Security to one degree or another to help fund their retirements. But the popular federal benefit is experiencing trouble and will face a serious funding shortage within the next decade if nothing changes.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) projects that Social Security trust fund reserves will be depleted by 2033, resulting in a potential 21% reduction in benefits.
If that happens, retirees who receive a $1,000 monthly benefit could see that fall to about $800. A $2,000 monthly benefit could be trimmed to about $1,600. Many retirees who depend on every penny of those benefits to pay their monthly living expenses may need to get creative in finding ways to cut back on their spending to make up for those disappearing dollars.
Unfortunately, many Americans seem unaware that this could happen, even though the SSA pulls no punches in discussing the situation on its website. The news media have also reported the concerns.
It’s a potentially grim scenario, but a key point to remember is that we don’t have to sit around and gloomily wait for the worst to happen. Each of us has roughly 10 years to put a personal plan in place to help overcome that benefit cut.
I regularly speak with clients about Social Security’s future and suggest actions to take now to account for that future missing 21%. Here are a few ideas on what you could do to prepare:
1. Set up a designated investment bucket
Create a diversified bucket of mutual funds that is separate from your other investments and exists for one reason: To make up for that anticipated Social Security cut. The idea is that you won’t draw from this bucket until the Social Security reduction happens. Having such a specially designated investment growing over the next decade will give you greater confidence that, even if Social Security falters, you will be able to replace the shortfall because you were proactive in looking ahead.
2. Buy a deferred income annuity
Purchase a deferred income annuity equal to the reduction. A deferred income annuity is a type of insurance policy that converts your savings into a guaranteed income stream beginning on a future date and continuing for the rest of your life. For example, if you anticipate the Social Security reduction would cost you $12,000 a year, then you can purchase an annuity that will provide that amount annually beginning in 10 years. You can also choose an option to ensure the monthly income would continue for the rest of your spouse’s life after your death.
3. Delay claiming Social Security benefits
The amount of your monthly Social Security payment varies depending on what age you decide to claim the benefit. For most people, the full retirement age for Social Security is 66 or 67. You can begin the benefit as early as age 62 but at a reduced amount. If you postpone claiming the benefit until age 70, though, you can increase the amount you receive and potentially make up the difference from the benefit cut.
Best-case scenario
What happens if you create a specially designated mutual fund bucket or buy a deferred income annuity, then 2033 arrives and Congress takes action so that the 21% cut never occurs?
That’s the best-case scenario because at that point you would have extra money for retirement. You could travel more, leave a larger inheritance to your children and grandchildren, or have money to help pay for long-term care if that becomes necessary.
No one knows for certain what Congress might do with Social Security in 10 years, though, so it’s wise to make preparations now. A financial professional can discuss these or other options with you to help you potentially avoid a shortfall even if Social Security experiences one.
Ronnie Blair contributed to this article.
Tyler Jones, a financial adviser with Endependence Financial, finds satisfaction in connecting with clients and educating them on navigating their retirement with confidence. He can offer both insurance and investment products and services. Jones has obtained his Series 7 and 66 licenses and is a Wealth Management Certified Professional. A former English instructor overseas, Jones has channeled his passion for teaching toward empowering clients with knowledge about retirement income planning and asset preservation.
