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"Deciding when to claim Social Security is one of the biggest financial choices a senior will ever make. That choice should not hinge on government jargon that hides how much money is at stake. Thanks to the Claiming Age Clarity Act, Americans will now see plainly what they gain by waiting and what they give up by claiming their Social Security benefits early," said Ways and Means Committee Chairman Jason Smith (MO-08) in a press release.
Changing a few words on a federal form won't solve Social Security's long-term funding challenges or magically expand anyone's nest egg. What it can do is strip away bureaucratic euphemisms at the exact moment workers are deciding when to file — ensuring that anyone who claims at 62 knows they are choosing the minimum monthly check, and anyone who holds out until 70 knows they are capturing the maximum.
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The Claiming Age Clarity Act (H.R. 5284), sponsored by Reps. Lloyd Smucker (R-PA) and Don Beyer (D-VA), updates the official terminology the SSA uses to describe retirement claiming ages, without changing benefit formulas, eligibility rules or payout amounts.
"This law will make it easier for Americans who have worked hard their entire lives to make informed decisions about their Social Security retirement benefits. The confusing government terminology will now be replaced with straightforward language that better explains how the age at which someone claims Social Security affects their monthly benefit," said Rep. Lloyd Smucker (PA-11) in an issued statement.
When the law changes take effect: The SSA must update its materials and communications by the later of 12 months after enactment (November 20, 2026) or January 1, 2027, to replace legacy jargon with plain-English labels tied directly to payment size.
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New terms to be used by the SSA
Legacy SSA term
New term under the law
What it means for beneficiaries
Early eligibility age (age 62)
Minimum monthly benefit age
Claiming at 62 permanently locks in the lowest monthly payment — up to 30% less than the standard benefit for workers born in 1960 or later.
Full / normal retirement age (age 66–67)
Standard monthly benefit age
Claiming at 66 or 67 (depending on birth year) yields 100% of a worker's earned primary insurance amount without reduction.
Delayed retirement credits (up to age 70)
Maximum monthly benefit age
Waiting past the standard age increases payments by up to 8% per year, peaking at age 70 (up to 24% above the standard benefit for those with a 67 standard age).
How it should help people
Separates work status from claiming age: Removing the word "retirement" from the three labels clarifies that stopping work and claiming Social Security are two separate decisions.
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Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.