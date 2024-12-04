Should You Help Your Adult Children Buy a Home?

The post-pandemic spike in home prices, elevated mortgage rates and persistently rising costs have made paving a strong financial foundation feel increasingly out of reach for many young people. With the transfer of wealth barreling ahead, some parents and grandparents are looking for ways to help ease some of the cost burdens associated with buying a home, rather than waiting to pass wealth to heirs later on.

This generous gesture still needs to be carefully considered and strategic, since not all families are in a financial situation to part with large portions of their retirement savings if their principal investments are maintaining cash flow. Financial support is very much like the airplane safety instructions you receive before takeoff — always put your oxygen mask on first before assisting others.

Tax and mortgage implications

Homeownership is fast becoming a difficult milestone for young adults. In a supply-constrained housing market, all-cash home purchases have become increasingly common. According to the National Association of Realtors, homebuyers who paid cash accounted for 32% of home sales in January, marking the highest rate since 2014. Many buyers bring in equity from previous homes, making it more challenging for first-time homebuyers to compete.

In these scenarios, it can be easier to part with a down payment or lump sum of cash for a family member to use for a home purchase. However, gifting funds over a certain amount can have considerable tax implications for you and the recipient and, in some cases, may not be allowed by mortgage lenders. That’s why it’s important to think about and plan for an allocation of cash, or other ways to relieve a financial burden, in advance.

Strategy one: Selling assets

Many of the clients I work with are accustomed to saving and have been tucking money away for most of their lives to live comfortably in retirement. This mindset is still important, but for many fortunate retirees, their savings far eclipse their estimated financial need. This has allowed us to explore real-time gifting strategies to help relieve some of the pressures that first-time homebuyers are facing, especially in some hot markets like the Washington, D.C., area.

If your investment portfolio is strong, you may consider raising cash by selling some of those assets to provide the necessary funds for a down payment and closing costs. While this approach may incur capital gains taxes, it can be a straightforward way to generate cash and get started.

Strategy two: A securities-based loan

If you prefer to avoid selling your investments due to the risks involved, you might consider taking advantage of a securities-based loan. This type of loan allows you to borrow against the value of your investment portfolio. With this option, you can maintain your investment portfolio with no immediate tax liability; but if the value of your portfolio decreases significantly, you may be forced to sell or add cash to maintain the loan.

Generally, this can be a solution in a shorter time frame, so if the intent is for the child to make an all-cash offer and then get a mortgage and pay you back, borrowing against your investment portfolio may be an efficient choice.

Get expert advice

Each of these approaches can help the next generation gain a solid financial footing. By leveraging thoughtful strategies for assisting with a home purchase, you can make a significant impact on their future with an investment in an appreciating asset.

It is wise to consult with a financial adviser and tax professional to tailor these approaches to your unique situation so you are not jeopardizing your own stability. With careful planning, you can empower the next generation to build a financially prosperous future.

