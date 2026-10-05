For many public school teachers and other K-12 employees, retirement planning involves more than a pension and a single workplace savings account.
Depending on the employer, educators might have access to both a 403(b) plan and a governmental 457(b) plan, each offering tax-advantaged savings and features that can become particularly useful at different stages of a career.
Because the plans are often presented separately during benefits enrollment, employees might assume they need to choose one or the other.
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In many cases, eligible workers can contribute to both, creating additional savings capacity along with more flexibility in determining when and how retirement assets are eventually used.
Why having both plans can matter
A 403(b) is available to employees of public schools and certain nonprofit organizations and functions in many ways like the 401(k) plans commonly offered in the private sector.
A governmental 457(b) is available to many state and local government employees.
Both generally allow employees to save through payroll on a tax-deferred basis, with Roth contributions also available under some plans.
For 2026, the standard employee contribution limit is $24,500 for each plan. Eligible workers age 50 and older might also qualify for catch-up contributions, while participants ages 60 through 63 might be able to make larger catch-up contributions if their plans allow it.
A 403(b) might also provide an additional catch-up opportunity for certain employees with at least 15 years of service.
The separate contribution limits can be especially valuable for educators who are able to save beyond the maximum permitted in one account. An employee with access to both plans could potentially contribute $24,500 to a 403(b) and another $24,500 to a governmental 457(b) in 2026 before applicable catch-up contributions.
Few households will be in a position to contribute the maximum to both accounts every year, but the additional room can become valuable later in a career when earnings are higher, major expenses have declined, or an employee is trying to accelerate retirement savings.
A 457(b) can offer added flexibility
The differences between the two plans become more important as retirement approaches.
Governmental 457(b) plans can provide added flexibility for employees who leave their employer before age 59½ because distributions after separation from service generally are not subject to the 10% additional tax that can apply to early withdrawals from other retirement accounts.
Different rules and exceptions apply to 403(b) plans, making the expected timing of retirement an important consideration when deciding how to allocate savings between the two accounts.
Consider a teacher who began working in her early 20s and expects to retire after more than 30 years of service. If she leaves her school system before she expects to draw heavily from her other retirement accounts, assets accumulated in a 457(b) could provide another source of income during the transition.
An educator planning to remain employed longer might place more emphasis on features of the 403(b), including the additional catch-up provision that might be available to long-tenured employees.
How the plans can work together
The value of having access to both accounts can change over the course of a career. A teacher in the middle of a career might contribute primarily to a 403(b) while balancing housing costs, college expenses or other financial priorities.
As those expenses decline, adding contributions to a 457(b) can provide another way to increase tax-advantaged retirement savings.
Retirement timing should also factor into the decision. An educator considering an earlier retirement might value the withdrawal flexibility of a governmental 457(b), while a long-tenured employee trying to increase savings late in a career might want to determine whether the 403(b) plan's additional catch-up provision applies.
Employees with sufficient income to contribute to both can also build separate pools of retirement assets that could provide additional flexibility when they begin drawing income.
Investment choices, fees and plan features should be part of the comparison, as well. Two plans offered by the same employer can have different investment menus, administrative costs, Roth options and loan provisions.
Understanding those differences can help employees decide where additional retirement dollars can be best directed.
Review your options before retirement
Educators approaching retirement should review the rules governing each account well before they expect to leave the workforce. The tax treatment of withdrawals can depend on the type of plan, the employee's age, when employment ends and other circumstances.
Reviewing those provisions several years ahead of retirement can provide more opportunity to coordinate workplace accounts with pension income, Social Security and other savings.
Benefits enrollment can also be a useful time for employees who have spent years automatically contributing to the same plan to revisit what their employer offers.
Asking whether both a 403(b) and governmental 457(b) are available, reviewing contribution and catch-up provisions, comparing investment choices and understanding withdrawal rules may uncover options that received little attention earlier in a career.
Teachers spend much of their professional lives planning around school years, grade levels and milestones that can be seen well in advance. Retirement benefits deserve the same periodic review.
Understanding how a 403(b) and 457(b) can work together might give educators more room to save during peak earning years and greater flexibility when the time comes to turn those savings into retirement income.
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This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.