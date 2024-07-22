New Medicare Rule Could Disqualify Your Private Plan
If you're delayed taking Medicare because you have employer coverage, changes ahead may disqualify your plan.
Still working past age 65 and relying on your employer's health plan rather than Medicare? This is for you.
Upgrades coming to Medicare prescription drug coverage under the Inflation Reduction Act may actually cause problems for some people who delay enrolling in Medicare because they are covered by employer health insurance.
The issue relates to penalties assessed against Medicare beneficiaries who enroll later than their initial eligibility dates.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
If you are employed in a job that provides health insurance past age 65, you can delay signing up for Medicare without penalty, as long as certain conditions exist. In the case of prescription drug coverage, the plan has to pay on average as much as the standard Medicare prescription drug coverage.
With improvements coming to Part D going into effect January 1, some employer plans that qualified as “creditable” because their benefits were at least as good as those offered by Part D before the changes may no longer be eligible. For instance, starting January 1, the out-of-pocket maximum under Part D will be $2,000 a year.
If a private plan doesn’t cap the amount policyholders have to pay at $2,000 or less a year, the policy may not suffice as a substitute allowing beneficiaries to delay enrolling in Part D without a penalty.
The late enrollment penalty is imposed every month you are enrolled in Medicare if, at any time after your Initial enrollment period, there's a period of 63 or more days in a row when you don't have Medicare drug coverage or other creditable prescription drug coverage.
Medicare calculates the penalty by multiplying 1% of the "national base beneficiary premium" ($34.70 in 2024) times the number of full, uncovered months you didn't have Part D or creditable coverage. The monthly penalty is rounded to the nearest $.10 and permanently added to your monthly Part D premium.
The law requires insurers to notify Medicare-eligible policyholders whether their prescription drug coverage is creditable coverage. But if your employer or insurer hasn’t notified you, you should inquire in time to plan your coverage decisions when Part D changes.
Note: This item first appeared in Kiplinger Retirement Report, our popular monthly periodical that covers key concerns of affluent older Americans who are retired or preparing for retirement. Subscribe for retirement advice that’s right on the money.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Elaine Silvestrini has worked for Kiplinger since 2021, serving as senior retirement editor since 2022. Before that, she had an extensive career as a newspaper and online journalist, primarily covering legal issues at the Tampa Tribune and the Asbury Park Press in New Jersey. In more recent years, she's written for several marketing, legal and financial websites, including Annuity.org and LegalExaminer.com, and the newsletters Auto Insurance Report and Property Insurance Report.
-
-
How to Get Your Money's Worth From Your Financial Adviser
A good financial adviser will focus on how your financial planning and investment strategy align with your lifestyle and aspirations.
By Pam Krueger Published
-
Think of Prenups and Postnups as Financial Planning Tools
These contracts provide a clear framework for asset management and protection and are especially useful if you get married later in life.
By Andrew Hatherley, CDFA®, CRPC® Published
-
Take a Mid-Year Review of Your Health Insurance Coverage
Whether it's monitoring your deductible or using a health savings account, here are the best ways to maximize use of your health insurance coverage
By Kimberly Lankford Published
-
Now's a Great Time to Build a Bond Ladder
Navigating how to proceed with new or rollover money can be daunting. Here are some of the best ways to guarantee a high yield to maturity and full recovery of principal.
By Jeffrey R. Kosnett Published
-
How to Organize Your Financial Paperwork for Your Heirs
A guide to organizing your financial paperwork so heirs have any easier time getting affairs in order.
By Ella Vincent Published
-
Who Do High Interest Rates Hurt? College Students
High interest rates mean college students will pay more to borrow. Savers will continue to benefit but need to remain vigilant.
By Sandra Block Published
-
8 Great Places for Snowbirds to Land
These affordable warm-weather cities for snowbirds offer plenty of housing options, abundant activities for retirees and access to good health care.
By Sandra Block Published
-
How Interest Rates Affect Annuities
Find out why higher interest rates benefit some annuities more than others.
By David Rodeck Published
-
How to Use Annuities for Retirement Paychecks
Predictable income can provide stability and peace of mind. Here’s how to decide whether an annuity is right for you — and sort through the options.
By David Rodeck Published
-
How to Get the Most Out of Your Pension
If you’re expecting a pension when you retire, your decisions on how it’s distributed could have long-term effects on your financial security.
By Sandra Block Published