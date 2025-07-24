Humana to Cut Prior Authorizations for Medicare Advantage Plans by 2026
Humana, the second-largest provider of Medicare Advantage Plans, has pledged to streamline the often frustrating Prior Authorization process.
Most people know the frustration of needing prior authorization from a health plan, often before they're even eligible for Medicare. Now, Humana, the second largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans, has announced it will reduce its use of prior authorizations and speed up the process for others.
Prior authorizations (PAs) are tools widely used by private insurance companies to contain costs. In addition to making sure your plan will cover the service, medication or equipment, PAs are also a way the health plan can decide if the care is medically necessary, safe, and cost effective. In 2023, Humana had an average of 3.1 prior authorization requests per MA enrollee and a denial rate of 3.5%, according to an analyzation of prior authorization data by KFF.
Humana joined other signatories in a pledge to streamline prior authorization processes for Medicare Advantage, Medicaid Managed Care, Health Insurance Marketplace®, and commercial plans, covering nearly 80% of Americans. This commitment was made at a Health and Human Services (HHS) roundtable attended by Secretary Kennedy and CMS Administrator Dr. Oz.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
“Today’s healthcare system is too complex, frustrating, and difficult to navigate, and we must do better,” said Jim Rechtin, President and CEO of Humana in a press release.
“We are committed to reducing prior authorization requirements and making this process faster and more seamless to better support patients, caregivers, physicians, and healthcare organizations,” he added.
UnitedHealthcare, the largest provider of Medicare Advantage plans, continues to require prior authorization for certain services and procedures. However, it does not require it for emergency or urgent care.
How Humana will trim prior authorization wait times
Any way you slice it, prior authorizations are an inconvenience for both patients and doctors, that can slow you down from getting the care or assistance you need. If Humana sees through plans to streamline the process, it could lead to less waiting for patients and less paperwork for doctor's offices.
Another win for consumers is Humana's plan for increased transparency around the prior authorization process. Humana will begin publicly reporting its prior authorization metrics in 2026. This will include data on prior authorization requests approved, denied, and approved after appeal, as well as the average time between submission and decision.
Here is what Humana is planning to do to reduce wait times and the overall burden of prior authorizations:
- Eliminating one-third of prior authorizations for outpatient services: By January 1, 2026, Humana will remove prior authorization requirements for approximately one-third of outpatient services. This specifically includes diagnostic services such as colonoscopies, transthoracic echocardiograms, and select CT scans and MRIs.
- Focus on electronic submissions and interoperability: Humana is working to support greater adoption of electronic prior authorization requests (ePA) over methods like fax or phone. Their goal is to modernize and streamline the ePA process to expedite approvals and create a more seamless experience for patients and providers.
- Faster approval times for electronic requests: Humana commits to providing a decision within one business day for at least 95% of all complete electronic prior authorization requests by January 1, 2026. The company currently provides a decision within one business day for over 85% of outpatient procedures.
- National "Gold Card" program: In 2026, Humana will launch a new "gold card" program. This program will waive prior authorization requirements for certain items and services for providers who have a proven track record of submitting coverage requests that meet medical criteria and deliver high-quality care with consistent outcomes for Humana members.
How prior authorizations can impact physicians and patient care
Physicians offices are a nexus point for prior authorizations between patients and insurers and it takes a toll. A survey of physicians by the American Medical Association revealed how prior authorizations impact patient care.
On average, a physician's office completes 39 prior authorizations per week that take at least 13 office hours to complete; 40% of the physicians surveyed have staff who work exclusively on PAs. Only 1 in 5 physicians appeal a denial, with over half saying the small number is because they lack the resources to file appeals (57%).
While eliminating prior authorization requirements by one-third is a significant reduction, the impact will depend on which services are no longer subject to prior authorization. Humana has specified certain diagnostic services like colonoscopies, echocardiograms, CT scans, and MRIs, which is a good start.
This move comes amid increasing scrutiny from Congress and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and HHS, regarding prior authorization practices in Medicare Advantage. Humana's proactive approach may be a response to this pressure and potential federal regulations
Related Content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.
-
-
July Fed Meeting: Live Updates and Commentary
The July Fed meeting could be a lively economic event, with Wall Street keyed into what Fed Chair Powell has to say about interest rates and President Trump.
-
Trump's Latest: No Capital Gains Tax on Home Sales? What to Know
Tax Policy Capital gains taxes are back in the spotlight. This time, the chatter on Capitol Hill has to do with rising home prices.
-
Your 401(k) is Changing: Trump Moves to Open the Door to Private Assets, Cryptocurrency
Six months into President Trump’s second term, and 401(k) savers are getting ready to have more ways to diversify their retirement savings accounts.
-
I'm Retired and Want to Save Money, but My Adult Son Wants to Move Back Home After His Divorce. What Should I Do?
We asked expert financial advisers for advice and perspective.
-
An Investment Strategist Takes a Practical Look at Alternative Investments
Alternatives can play an important role in a portfolio by offering different exposures and goals, but investors should carefully consider their complexity, costs, taxes and liquidity. Here's an alts primer.
-
Ready to Retire? Your Five-Year Business Exit Strategy
If you're a business owner looking to sell and retire, it can take years to complete the process. Use this five-year timeline to prepare and stay on track.
-
How to Turn Your Retirement Dreams into Reality (Despite Your Fears)
Stressing over shrinking savings, rising healthcare costs, or losing your purpose can give you chills, but smart money moves can lead to financial freedom and a happy retirement.
-
Social Security Garnishment: Understand the Rules and Safeguard Your Benefits
Do you know who can garnish your monthly Social Security benefit? Or take the funds from your bank account? Learn how to protect your benefits from creditors.
-
Your Online Security: 10 Things You Should Know
Online security is more tenuous given the rise of AI. Arm yourself against internet criminals with these tips to strengthen online security.
-
A Financial Planner's Prescription for the Headache of Multiple Retirement Accounts
Having a bunch of retirement accounts can cause unnecessary complications. Consolidation can make it easier to manage your savings and potentially improve investment outcomes.