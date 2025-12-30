Question: I'm 61 with $1.6 million. What New Year's resolutions can help me retire by the end of 2026?
Answer: The start of a new year is typically a good time for self-reflection. And it can be an especially good time to do some goal-setting if you're gearing up for retirement in the not-so-distant future.
If you're 61 with $1.6 million saved and are making plans to retire by the end of 2026, you may have some pretty lofty goals for the upcoming year. Here are some resolutions you may want to focus on as you begin that final retirement countdown. Here are tips from financial professionals.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just
$107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE