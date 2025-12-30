I'm 61 With $1.6 Million. What New Year's Resolutions Can Help Me Retire by the End of 2026?

Here are six tips from professional financial planners to help you retire in the new year.

Maurie Backman's avatar
By
published
in Features
An older man takes a selfie of himself and friends at a dinner party.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Question: I'm 61 with $1.6 million. What New Year's resolutions can help me retire by the end of 2026?

Answer: The start of a new year is typically a good time for self-reflection. And it can be an especially good time to do some goal-setting if you're gearing up for retirement in the not-so-distant future.

If you're 61 with $1.6 million saved and are making plans to retire by the end of 2026, you may have some pretty lofty goals for the upcoming year. Here are some resolutions you may want to focus on as you begin that final retirement countdown. Here are tips from financial professionals.

