How to Give to Charity and Also Generate Retirement Income

Two ways to give to charity — a charitable gift annuity and a charitable remainder trust — can save you taxes and generate income.

New plants sprout out of dirt next to a heart charm for a necklace
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA®
By
published

Hollywood and a general disdain for billionaires have given many Americans the impression that there is some secret way to give to charity as a way to save multiples of that amount in taxes. Unfortunately, or fortunately, that is not the case. 

When you are giving to charity, that must be the primary intent. The tax savings that go along with it should be optimized by choosing the strategy that makes the most sense for you. This article is for those who are charitably inclined and also have a desire for retirement income. Lastly, if executed properly, these methods will save some tax bucks. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up
Disclaimer

This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA®
Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA®
President, Exit 59 Advisory

After graduating from the University of Delaware and Georgetown University, I pursued a career in financial planning. At age 26, I earned my CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ certification.  I also hold the IRS Enrolled Agent license, which allows for a unique approach to planning that can be beneficial to retirees and those selling their businesses, who are eager to minimize lifetime taxes and maximize income.

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8