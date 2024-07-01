How Interest Rates Affect Annuities

Find out why higher interest rates benefit some annuities more than others.

Unstable interest rate stack - rate hike causing recession, slow down or investment crisis.
(Image credit: Getty)
David Rodeck
By
published

Annuities base their returns on market interest rates. Given that rates were recently at their highest level since 2001, conditions over-all are favorable for buying an annuity. But higher rates benefit some products more than others.

Here, we look at how higher interest rates impact different types of annuities. 

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

Save up to 74%
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

To continue reading this article
please register for free

This is different from signing in to your print subscription


Why am I seeing this? Find out more here

David Rodeck
David Rodeck
Contributing Writer, Kiplinger's Retirement Report
Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8