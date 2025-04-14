How Good Advisers Manage Risk in Challenging Markets
They understand the difference between what might be real challenges to an investor's strategy and fear brought on by market volatility.
Why are down markets challenging? And do they always need to be?
A portfolio manager knows every market has down days, and every portfolio will at times underperform. The real challenge comes when an investor’s investing strategy is consistently out of sync with their long-term goals.
For example, if the S&P 500 plunges 1,000 points (as it has done multiple times recently), or a hype bubble pops, it shouldn’t matter for a conservative portfolio made to protect against downside risk. If the strategy does its job, all is well. If not, portfolio managers review the underlying facts and decide if we should adjust.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Disciplined portfolio managers don’t try to outsmart the market. We rely on data to keep the right level of risk in our investment strategies, based on what the aim is for those strategies. And managing risk is the name of the game.
Hope and fear are not investment strategies
In a perfect world, people would make investment decisions rooted in data and discipline. But we are human, and people do make choices with their money based on emotions like hope and fear.
The problem is that hope and fear are not investment strategies. A concentrated stock position or an investment into a hyped-up asset on a tip from a friend is like saying, “I hope I’m right.”
And even if their hopes are well-founded, history shows that investors are not great at sticking to those hopes. Dalbar’s latest Quantitative Analysis of Investor Behavior finds that investors hold on to a portfolio for an average of only 3.7 years before switching.
That is not enough time to achieve long-term financial goals. This is where a disciplined adviser or investment manager can make a meaningful difference.
Interested in more information for financial professionals? Sign up for Kiplinger’s new twice-monthly free newsletter, Adviser Angle.
The most successful advisers we work with at NewSquare Capital, an investment advisory firm based in Newtown Square, Pa., are the ones who can consistently steer their clients back to an investing strategy based on facts.
When fear or greed causes investors to lose sight of their long-term plan, sound advisers bring them back to earth by asking, Has anything really changed from your original, well-thought-out investment approach?
Moments of clarity
I have seen this question lead to moments of clarity as the investor realizes that there is more to investing than getting wrapped up in the latest market story, crossing their fingers and hoping for the best. From there, constructive conversations about appropriate strategy and methodology can take place.
Good advisers, in our experience, understand the differences between what might be real challenges to an investor’s strategy or just fear brought on by market volatility. The latter is natural.
A fact-based strategy doesn’t discount investor emotion outright. Instead, the goal is to take a step back and gently set those emotions aside, only weaving them into the plan if they are truly warranted — which is uncommon during fearful periods of volatility like now.
Related Content
- Stick to the Plan: Don't Panic During Economic Uncertainty
- During Market Volatility, Avoid These Common Investing Pitfalls
- Three Keys to Logical Investing When Markets Are Volatile
- Market Volatility Tempting You to Get Out? Read This First
- Four Historical Patterns in the Markets for Investors to Know
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Ryan leads the portfolio management team at NewSquare, where he has been since its founding in 2010. Additionally, as the President, he plays a crucial role in expanding the firm’s investment offerings and provides leadership in business development, product innovation and content strategy. Known for his analytical approach and open-mindedness, Ryan encourages his team to seek deeper solutions for clients while fostering a collaborative environment.
-
-
The AI Doctor Coming to Read Your Test Results
The Kiplinger Letter There’s big opportunity for AI tools that analyze CAT scans, MRIs and other medical images. But there are also big challenges that human clinicians and tech companies will have to overcome.
By John Miley Published
-
The Best Places for LGBTQ People to Retire Abroad
LGBTQ people can safely retire abroad, but they must know a country’s laws and level of support — going beyond the usual retirement considerations.
By Drew Limsky Published
-
Best Places for LGBTQ People to Retire Abroad
LGBTQ people can safely retire abroad, but they must know a country’s laws and level of support — going beyond the usual retirement considerations.
By Drew Limsky Published
-
Financial Planning's Paradox: Balancing Riches and True Wealth
While enough money is important for financial security, it does not guarantee fulfillment. How can retirees and financial advisers keep their eye on the ball?
By Richard P. Himmer, PhD Published
-
A Confident Retirement Starts With These Four Strategies
Work your way around income gaps, tax gaffes and Social Security insecurity with some thoughtful planning and analysis.
By Nick Bare, CFP® Published
-
Six Reasons to Disinherit Someone and How to Do It
Whether you're navigating a second marriage, dealing with an estranged relative or leaving your assets to charity, there are reasons to disinherit someone. Here's how.
By Donna LeValley Published
-
Should You Still Wait Until 70 to Claim Social Security?
Delaying Social Security until age 70 will increase your benefits. But with shortages ahead, and talk of cuts, is there a case for claiming sooner?
By Evan T. Beach, CFP®, AWMA® Published
-
Retirement Planning for Couples: How to Plan to Be So Happy Together
Planning for retirement as a couple is a team sport that takes open communication, thoughtful planning and a solid financial strategy.
By Andrew Rosen, CFP®, CEP Published
-
Market Turmoil: What History Tells Us About Current Volatility
This up-and-down uncertainty is nerve-racking, but a look back at previous downturns shows that the markets are resilient. Here's how to ride out the turmoil.
By Michael Aloi, CFP® Published
-
Stock Market Today: Stocks Surge to Close a Volatile Week
It was another day with a week's worth of both news and price action, but it ended on a strongly positive note.
By David Dittman Published