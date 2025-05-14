How to Age Gracefully: Learn from Bill Gates, the Who and David Attenborough

Aging. Arthritis, heart disease and dementia. That doesn’t exactly sound like hopeful aspirations for a future you. But here’s the thing. Aging isn’t all bad, and much of how you view growing old has to do with your mental makeup. The fact is, not everyone gets to be 40 and have wrinkles. Or, like Bill Gates, Pete Townshend of the Who and David Attenborough, not everyone gets to live out their lifelong dreams as an OG.

Thanks to advancements in healthcare, education, and frankly, forming better habits, life spans have increased dramatically. In 1900, the average life expectancy for men and women in the U.S. was 47 years. By 2019, that number had risen to nearly 79 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And according to forecasts by the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans living to 100 and beyond is expected to quadruple by 2054.

So, what does it mean to age gracefully? And what can we learn from these resilient seniors?

Bill Gates

Bill Gates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bill and Melinda French Gates created the Gates Foundation in 2000. At that time, they planned for the organization to continue its work for several decades after they died. But last week, the billionaire Microsoft founder announced his plans to distribute “virtually all” of his wealth (an estimated $200 billion) within the next 20 years, before winding down the foundation in 2045. In the first 25 years, the Gates Foundation gave away more than $100 billion to develop new vaccines, diagnostic tools and treatment delivery mechanisms to fight disease around the world.

“People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that ‘he died rich’ will not be one of them,” Gates, who turns 70 later this year, wrote in his blog . “There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people. That is why I have decided to give my money back to society much faster than I had originally planned."

The announcement comes weeks after Microsoft, now worth more than $3 trillion, marked 50 years since it was founded by Gates. “It feels right that I celebrate the milestone by committing to give away the resources I earned through the company,” he wrote.

Gates may or may not age gracefully, as no one sees him slowing down anytime soon, but his legacy will clearly go on for decades.

Pete Townshend and The Who

Pete Townshend of the Who (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fifty-five years after co-founding the rock band The Who, Pete Townshend, who turns 80 in May, is still going strong. The Who will kick off the aptly named The Song is Over North American Farewell Tour – billed as a “truly grand finale” – on August 16 just outside of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and wrap in Las Vegas on September 28. They've had a few other alleged farewell tours over the years; therefore, the "truly grand finale" reference.

The Who is still regarded as one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century, earning a reputation as one of the greatest live rock acts , for their performances at Monterey and Woodstock.

In 1965, Townshend thought time was against him. He, like most of his contemporaries, believed that a rock ‘n’ roller couldn’t maintain credibility much beyond age 25 because rock music belonged to young people. But something changed. “I’m doing all kinds of interesting things, theatrical projects, art projects, book projects, working. I’ve done four record productions in the past couple of years,” Townshend said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I’m really active on music and doing stuff and trying to keep myself fueled up.”

Sir David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough and King Charles 3 (Image credit: Getty Images)

David Attenborough, best known for his work primarily focused on the wonders of the natural world and his support of environmental causes, turned 99 in May. His filmography as writer and narrator has spanned eight decades, and includes Natural World, Wildlife on One, the Planet Earth franchise, The Blue Planet, and its sequel.

Over the years, Attenborough has advocated for restoring planetary biodiversity, switching to renewable energy, mitigating climate change, and more. Now, Ocean with David Attenborough has made its way onto the cinema screen. So much for slowing down.

Final word

There’s something circumspect about aging gracefully, as if the careful reflection of years past brings clarity to the present. In a survey by Pew Research Center, respondents aged 18 to 29 believe that the average person becomes old at age 60. Middle-aged respondents put the threshold closer to 70, and respondents aged 65 and above say that the average person does not become old until turning 74.

But aging isn’t ​​just about counting the candles on your birthday cake. It’s so much more. Just ask Morgan Freeman, Harrison Ford, Betty White, Colonel Sanders, or Albert Einstein. It’s never too late to switch gears in life and retire on your terms — mentally, physically, and financially.