How to Age Gracefully: Learn from Bill Gates, the Who and David Attenborough
Getting old isn’t nearly as bad as many people think it will be. Nor is it quite as good. Maybe it’s somewhere in between.
Aging. Arthritis, heart disease and dementia. That doesn’t exactly sound like hopeful aspirations for a future you. But here’s the thing. Aging isn’t all bad, and much of how you view growing old has to do with your mental makeup. The fact is, not everyone gets to be 40 and have wrinkles. Or, like Bill Gates, Pete Townshend of the Who and David Attenborough, not everyone gets to live out their lifelong dreams as an OG.
Thanks to advancements in healthcare, education, and frankly, forming better habits, life spans have increased dramatically. In 1900, the average life expectancy for men and women in the U.S. was 47 years. By 2019, that number had risen to nearly 79 years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And according to forecasts by the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of Americans living to 100 and beyond is expected to quadruple by 2054.
So, what does it mean to age gracefully? And what can we learn from these resilient seniors?
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Bill Gates
Bill and Melinda French Gates created the Gates Foundation in 2000. At that time, they planned for the organization to continue its work for several decades after they died. But last week, the billionaire Microsoft founder announced his plans to distribute “virtually all” of his wealth (an estimated $200 billion) within the next 20 years, before winding down the foundation in 2045. In the first 25 years, the Gates Foundation gave away more than $100 billion to develop new vaccines, diagnostic tools and treatment delivery mechanisms to fight disease around the world.
“People will say a lot of things about me when I die, but I am determined that ‘he died rich’ will not be one of them,” Gates, who turns 70 later this year, wrote in his blog. “There are too many urgent problems to solve for me to hold onto resources that could be used to help people. That is why I have decided to give my money back to society much faster than I had originally planned."
The announcement comes weeks after Microsoft, now worth more than $3 trillion, marked 50 years since it was founded by Gates. “It feels right that I celebrate the milestone by committing to give away the resources I earned through the company,” he wrote.
Gates may or may not age gracefully, as no one sees him slowing down anytime soon, but his legacy will clearly go on for decades.
Pete Townshend and The Who
Fifty-five years after co-founding the rock band The Who, Pete Townshend, who turns 80 in May, is still going strong. The Who will kick off the aptly named The Song is Over North American Farewell Tour – billed as a “truly grand finale” – on August 16 just outside of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and wrap in Las Vegas on September 28. They've had a few other alleged farewell tours over the years; therefore, the "truly grand finale" reference.
The Who is still regarded as one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century, earning a reputation as one of the greatest live rock acts, for their performances at Monterey and Woodstock.
In 1965, Townshend thought time was against him. He, like most of his contemporaries, believed that a rock ‘n’ roller couldn’t maintain credibility much beyond age 25 because rock music belonged to young people. But something changed. “I’m doing all kinds of interesting things, theatrical projects, art projects, book projects, working. I’ve done four record productions in the past couple of years,” Townshend said in an interview with Rolling Stone. “I’m really active on music and doing stuff and trying to keep myself fueled up.”
Sir David Attenborough
David Attenborough, best known for his work primarily focused on the wonders of the natural world and his support of environmental causes, turned 99 in May. His filmography as writer and narrator has spanned eight decades, and includes Natural World, Wildlife on One, the Planet Earth franchise, The Blue Planet, and its sequel.
Over the years, Attenborough has advocated for restoring planetary biodiversity, switching to renewable energy, mitigating climate change, and more. Now, Ocean with David Attenborough has made its way onto the cinema screen. So much for slowing down.
Final word
There’s something circumspect about aging gracefully, as if the careful reflection of years past brings clarity to the present. In a survey by Pew Research Center, respondents aged 18 to 29 believe that the average person becomes old at age 60. Middle-aged respondents put the threshold closer to 70, and respondents aged 65 and above say that the average person does not become old until turning 74.
But aging isn’t just about counting the candles on your birthday cake. It’s so much more. Just ask Morgan Freeman, Harrison Ford, Betty White, Colonel Sanders, or Albert Einstein. It’s never too late to switch gears in life and retire on your terms — mentally, physically, and financially.
Related Content
Get Kiplinger Today newsletter — free
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
Summer Upgrades That Can Add Value and Comfort to Your Home
Tackle these projects to refresh your space and make a smart investment in your home’s future.
-
5 Quick Tips To Reduce Electric Bills As Prices Surge
Electric bills surge in the summer as the weather and demand heat up. Employ these tips to lower costs.
-
How to Be Your Own Consumer Watchdog
Big changes are afoot at federal agencies. Make these moves to protect yourself financially.
-
The Three Retirement Tax Issues I Nag My Clients About
A financial professional highlights areas of tax planning that retirees should have on their radar as they finalize their retirement plan.
-
I'm 60 with $4 Million — Can I Have a Luxury Retirement?
With inflation and volatility, how careful should I be?
-
How to Turn Education Planning Into Retirement Planning
Nervous about investing in a 529 plan? If college doesn't pan out, the money can now be rolled over into a Roth IRA, which will grow tax-free until retirement.
-
How Financial Advisers Can Help Clients Navigate the SSFA
The Social Security Fairness Act's big changes and new opportunities could require adjustments in tax strategy for some Social Security recipients.
-
The Surprising Way to Reduce Your Dementia Risk
Lower your dementia risk with this one hack.
-
Baby Boomers vs. Gen X: How They Approach Retirement Differently
One generation is nearing retirement, while one is already there. How they approach this important life transition is very different.
-
Americans to Trump: Help Us Save for Retirement
With a Social Security shortfall looming and many workers struggling to save for retirement, most Americans agree: It's time for the government to step in.