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Deciding between cremation and burial can be difficult, whether you're planning funeral arrangements for a loved one or even pre-planning your own final arrangements. You'll need to weigh cultural and personal wishes against a complex landscape of costs and changing industry standards.
Price is also a factor. According to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) 2023 General Price List Study,a traditional funeral service featuring a viewing and burial has a median cost of about $8,300, while a funeral paired with cremation costs about $6,280.
For those seeking a simpler and more budget-friendly approach, direct cremation — which skips formal viewings and ceremonies — typically ranges from $1,000 to $3,500.
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These price points reflect a significant cultural shift in how Americans prefer to handle remains (or "final disposition"). Cremation is now the majority choice, with the U.S. cremation rate reaching 63.4%, compared to a traditional burial rate of 31.6%, according to the 2025 NFDA Cremation and Burial Report (PDF).
Driven by shifting consumer preferences and cost considerations, the cremation and burial industry projects this trajectory to continue climbing — with every U.S. state anticipated to surpass a 50% cremation rate by 2035, and national cremation rates projected to reach 82.3% by 2045.
While national medians offer a helpful baseline, they obscure wide regional and state-level variations. The 2026 National Funeral Cost Index gives us a look into burial and cremation costs around the country. Costs fluctuate significantly depending on local overhead, real estate prices and state regulations, meaning families face vastly different price tags depending on where they live.
Much like housing, traditional burial costs across the United States show a steep price gap that highlights how geography, local economies and logistics influence final arrangements.
Traditional burial costs vary dramatically across the country due to a mix of economic and geographic pressures. In high-cost regions like the Northeast and Hawaii, steep real estate prices, high commercial overhead and land scarcity drive up facility and plot fees. For island markets like Hawaii, geographic isolation adds an extra layer of expense through the cost of importing caskets and materials.
Conversely, lower-cost states benefit from suburban and rural settings with minimal operating overhead, while varying state regulations and local wage differences further shape the final price tag families face.
Another major cost factor is the extra expenses not included in a "traditional funeral." Quoted averages typically cover only basic professional services, embalming, body preparation, facility use for a viewing and ceremony, a hearse and a casket. The overlooked extras — which can add $3,000–$8,000 or more to the final bill — include a cemetery plot, grave vault, headstone, flowers, music and obituary notices.
Most expensive states: Hawaii ($11,000) and New York ($10,800) — along with the broader Northeast corridor, including Massachusetts ($10,400) and New Jersey ($10,200) — consistently alternate for the top spot. In these areas, traditional burial costs generally range from $9,000 to $14,000+ (with major metropolitan centers like New York City ($14,040) pushing median costs even higher).
Least expensive states: States in the Deep South, such as Mississippi ($5,900), consistently report the lowest traditional burial costs, with averages typically ranging from $5,500 to $7,500.
Cremation costs: Direct vs full service
When families choose cremation, direct cremation — a service where cremation takes place without formal viewings, embalming or funeral home ceremonies — is the far more popular, budget-driven choice. Nationally, direct cremation averages between $1,000 and $3,500.
By contrast, cremation with a service (which includes a viewing, formal ceremony or gathering) remains a secondary option. While it carries a significantly higher national median average of $6,280, it appeals to families looking to blend the cost efficiency of cremation with traditional memorial rites.
Most and least expensive states for cremation
Just as with traditional burial, specific state price tags reflect local cost of living, commercial real estate overhead and local provider competition. Depending on the specific service level, Hawaii and New York once again contend for the highest costs nationwide, while states in the South and rural West consistently offer the lowest baseline pricing for cremation.
Direct Cremation: Hawaii tops state-level direct cremation baselines at $3,000, followed closely by Alaska ($2,800), New York ($2,600), and Massachusetts ($2,500). Mississippi, Oklahoma and West Virginia share the lowest starting baselines at $1,400.
Cremation with Service: Hawaii leads again with an average of $8,200, with New York ($8,000), California ($7,800) and Massachusetts ($7,800) trailing right behind. Mississippi offers the lowest full-service average at $4,800, followed by Arkansas and Oklahoma at $5,000.
Burial and cremation costs for all 50 states
Swipe to scroll horizontally
25 Most expensive states for burial and cremation
State
Funeral service
Cremation w/ service
Direct cremation
Cemetery plot
Cremation rate
1- Hawaii
$11,000
$8,200
$3,000
$5,500
70%
2- New York
$10,800
$8,000
$2,600
$5,400
55%
3- California
$10,600
$7,800
$2,200
$5,200
65%
4- Massachusetts
$10,400
$7,800
$2,500
$5,200
58%
5- Connecticut
$10,200
$7,600
$2,400
$5,000
52%
6- New Jersey
$10,200
$7,600
$2,400
$5,000
48%
7- Alaska
$9,800
$7,200
$2,800
$4,500
72%
8- Maryland
$9,200
$7,000
$2,200
$4,600
55%
9- Rhode Island
$9,000
$7,000
$2,200
$4,400
58%
10- New Hampshire
$8,800
$6,800
$2,100
$4,400
72%
11- Washington
$8,800
$6,800
$2,100
$4,200
76%
12- Delaware
$8,600
$6,800
$2,000
$4,200
55%
13- Illinois
$8,500
$6,600
$2,000
$4,200
52%
14- Pennsylvania
$8,500
$6,600
$2,000
$4,200
52%
15- Vermont
$8,500
$6,600
$2,000
$4,200
72%
16- Maine
$8,200
$6,400
$1,900
$4,000
75%
17- Oregon
$8,200
$6,400
$1,900
$3,800
78%
18- Virginia
$8,200
$6,400
$1,900
$4,000
50%
19- Colorado
$8,000
$6,200
$1,800
$3,800
72%
20- Nevada
$8,000
$6,200
$1,800
$3,800
72%
21- Florida
$7,800
$6,200
$1,800
$3,600
62%
22- Minnesota
$7,700
$6,000
$1,800
$3,600
62%
23- Arizona
$7,200
$5,800
$1,600
$3,400
68%
24- Michigan
$7,200
$5,800
$1,700
$3,400
58%
25- Texas
$7,200
$5,800
$1,700
$3,400
48%
Swipe to scroll horizontally
25 Least expensive states for burial and cremation
State
Funeral service
Cremation w/ service
Direct cremation
Cemetery plot
Cremation rate
26- Wisconsin
$7,200
$5,800
$1,700
$3,400
58%
27- Montana
$7,100
$5,600
$1,600
$3,200
72%
28- North Carolina
$7,100
$5,600
$1,700
$3,200
48%
29- Ohio
$7,100
$5,600
$1,700
$3,400
55%
30- Georgia
$6,900
$5,600
$1,700
$3,200
45%
31- Indiana
$6,900
$5,600
$1,600
$3,200
48%
32- Utah
$6,900
$5,600
$1,600
$3,200
42%
33- Wyoming
$6,900
$5,600
$1,600
$3,200
65%
34- Missouri
$6,800
$5,500
$1,600
$3,100
52%
35- Idaho
$6,700
$5,400
$1,500
$3,000
65%
36- Iowa
$6,700
$5,400
$1,500
$3,000
50%
37- Louisiana
$6,700
$5,400
$1,700
$3,200
35%
38- Nebraska
$6,700
$5,300
$1,500
$3,000
50%
39- North Dakota
$6,700
$5,300
$1,500
$3,000
55%
40- South Carolina
$6,700
$5,400
$1,600
$3,000
45%
41- Tennessee
$6,700
$5,400
$1,600
$3,000
42%
42- Kansas
$6,600
$5,300
$1,500
$2,900
50%
43- Alabama
$6,400
$5,200
$1,800
$3,200
38%
44- Kentucky
$6,400
$5,200
$1,600
$3,000
40%
45- New Mexico
$6,400
$5,200
$1,500
$2,800
65%
46- South Dakota
$6,400
$5,200
$1,500
$2,800
52%
47- Arkansas
$6,100
$5,000
$1,500
$2,800
42%
48- Oklahoma
$6,100
$5,000
$1,400
$2,700
45%
49- West Virginia
$6,100
$5,000
$1,400
$2,700
48%
50- Mississippi
$5,900
$4,800
$1,400
$2,600
28%
Your final gift to loved ones
Beyond navigating the financial realities of funerals, preplanning final arrangements offers a profound emotional benefit for surviving family members. By making key decisions in advance — whether choosing between burial and cremation, selecting preferred service details or funding arrangements ahead of time — you relieve loved ones of burdensome financial decisions and logistical guesswork during a time of grief.
Sign up for our free daily newsletter, Kiplinger Today
Join over half a million readers using Kiplinger's insights to make smart financial decisions. Profit and prosper with our expert guidance on investing, taxes and retirement, and more. Delivered daily.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.