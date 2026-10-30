The Cost of Dying: Burial and Cremation Prices by State

As traditional burials price out millions, cremation has become America's default. Here is where the money actually goes.

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A casket on a guerney is draped in a $100 bill and topped with flowers. Conveys the notion of funerals and the cost of dying.
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Deciding between cremation and burial can be difficult, whether you're planning funeral arrangements for a loved one or even pre-planning your own final arrangements. You'll need to weigh cultural and personal wishes against a complex landscape of costs and changing industry standards.

Price is also a factor. According to the National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) 2023 General Price List Study, a traditional funeral service featuring a viewing and burial has a median cost of about $8,300, while a funeral paired with cremation costs about $6,280.

For those seeking a simpler and more budget-friendly approach, direct cremation — which skips formal viewings and ceremonies — typically ranges from $1,000 to $3,500.

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These price points reflect a significant cultural shift in how Americans prefer to handle remains (or "final disposition"). Cremation is now the majority choice, with the U.S. cremation rate reaching 63.4%, compared to a traditional burial rate of 31.6%, according to the 2025 NFDA Cremation and Burial Report (PDF).

Driven by shifting consumer preferences and cost considerations, the cremation and burial industry projects this trajectory to continue climbing — with every U.S. state anticipated to surpass a 50% cremation rate by 2035, and national cremation rates projected to reach 82.3% by 2045.

While national medians offer a helpful baseline, they obscure wide regional and state-level variations. The 2026 National Funeral Cost Index gives us a look into burial and cremation costs around the country. Costs fluctuate significantly depending on local overhead, real estate prices and state regulations, meaning families face vastly different price tags depending on where they live.

Don't count on the Social Security death benefit to help cover the costs. The $255 lump sum death payment has been the standard since 1954, when the average funeral cost $700. Even then, the benefits are payable only to surviving spouses and to dependent children under limited circumstances.

There are alternatives to traditional burials and cremation, but their availability is limited even though interest in them is growing. These options include a green burial, human composting and water cremation.

MASSACHUSETS NEWBURYPORT OLD HILL CEMETERY

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Burial costs

Much like housing, traditional burial costs across the United States show a steep price gap that highlights how geography, local economies and logistics influence final arrangements.

Traditional burial costs vary dramatically across the country due to a mix of economic and geographic pressures. In high-cost regions like the Northeast and Hawaii, steep real estate prices, high commercial overhead and land scarcity drive up facility and plot fees. For island markets like Hawaii, geographic isolation adds an extra layer of expense through the cost of importing caskets and materials.

Conversely, lower-cost states benefit from suburban and rural settings with minimal operating overhead, while varying state regulations and local wage differences further shape the final price tag families face.

Another major cost factor is the extra expenses not included in a "traditional funeral." Quoted averages typically cover only basic professional services, embalming, body preparation, facility use for a viewing and ceremony, a hearse and a casket. The overlooked extras — which can add $3,000–$8,000 or more to the final bill — include a cemetery plot, grave vault, headstone, flowers, music and obituary notices.

Most expensive states: Hawaii ($11,000) and New York ($10,800) — along with the broader Northeast corridor, including Massachusetts ($10,400) and New Jersey ($10,200) — consistently alternate for the top spot. In these areas, traditional burial costs generally range from $9,000 to $14,000+ (with major metropolitan centers like New York City ($14,040) pushing median costs even higher).

Least expensive states: States in the Deep South, such as Mississippi ($5,900), consistently report the lowest traditional burial costs, with averages typically ranging from $5,500 to $7,500.

Funeral mourning urn next to a rose flower.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cremation costs: Direct vs full service

When families choose cremation, direct cremation — a service where cremation takes place without formal viewings, embalming or funeral home ceremonies — is the far more popular, budget-driven choice. Nationally, direct cremation averages between $1,000 and $3,500.

By contrast, cremation with a service (which includes a viewing, formal ceremony or gathering) remains a secondary option. While it carries a significantly higher national median average of $6,280, it appeals to families looking to blend the cost efficiency of cremation with traditional memorial rites.

Most and least expensive states for cremation

Just as with traditional burial, specific state price tags reflect local cost of living, commercial real estate overhead and local provider competition. Depending on the specific service level, Hawaii and New York once again contend for the highest costs nationwide, while states in the South and rural West consistently offer the lowest baseline pricing for cremation.

Direct Cremation: Hawaii tops state-level direct cremation baselines at $3,000, followed closely by Alaska ($2,800), New York ($2,600), and Massachusetts ($2,500). Mississippi, Oklahoma and West Virginia share the lowest starting baselines at $1,400.

Cremation with Service: Hawaii leads again with an average of $8,200, with New York ($8,000), California ($7,800) and Massachusetts ($7,800) trailing right behind. Mississippi offers the lowest full-service average at $4,800, followed by Arkansas and Oklahoma at $5,000.

Burial and cremation costs for all 50 states

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25 Most expensive states for burial and cremation

State

Funeral service

Cremation w/ service

Direct cremation

Cemetery plot

Cremation rate

1- Hawaii

$11,000

$8,200

$3,000

$5,500

70%

2- New York

$10,800

$8,000

$2,600

$5,400

55%

3- California

$10,600

$7,800

$2,200

$5,200

65%

4- Massachusetts

$10,400

$7,800

$2,500

$5,200

58%

5- Connecticut

$10,200

$7,600

$2,400

$5,000

52%

6- New Jersey

$10,200

$7,600

$2,400

$5,000

48%

7- Alaska

$9,800

$7,200

$2,800

$4,500

72%

8- Maryland

$9,200

$7,000

$2,200

$4,600

55%

9- Rhode Island

$9,000

$7,000

$2,200

$4,400

58%

10- New Hampshire

$8,800

$6,800

$2,100

$4,400

72%

11- Washington

$8,800

$6,800

$2,100

$4,200

76%

12- Delaware

$8,600

$6,800

$2,000

$4,200

55%

13- Illinois

$8,500

$6,600

$2,000

$4,200

52%

14- Pennsylvania

$8,500

$6,600

$2,000

$4,200

52%

15- Vermont

$8,500

$6,600

$2,000

$4,200

72%

16- Maine

$8,200

$6,400

$1,900

$4,000

75%

17- Oregon

$8,200

$6,400

$1,900

$3,800

78%

18- Virginia

$8,200

$6,400

$1,900

$4,000

50%

19- Colorado

$8,000

$6,200

$1,800

$3,800

72%

20- Nevada

$8,000

$6,200

$1,800

$3,800

72%

21- Florida

$7,800

$6,200

$1,800

$3,600

62%

22- Minnesota

$7,700

$6,000

$1,800

$3,600

62%

23- Arizona

$7,200

$5,800

$1,600

$3,400

68%

24- Michigan

$7,200

$5,800

$1,700

$3,400

58%

25- Texas

$7,200

$5,800

$1,700

$3,400

48%
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25 Least expensive states for burial and cremation

State

Funeral service

Cremation w/ service

Direct cremation

Cemetery plot

Cremation rate

26- Wisconsin

$7,200

$5,800

$1,700

$3,400

58%

27- Montana

$7,100

$5,600

$1,600

$3,200

72%

28- North Carolina

$7,100

$5,600

$1,700

$3,200

48%

29- Ohio

$7,100

$5,600

$1,700

$3,400

55%

30- Georgia

$6,900

$5,600

$1,700

$3,200

45%

31- Indiana

$6,900

$5,600

$1,600

$3,200

48%

32- Utah

$6,900

$5,600

$1,600

$3,200

42%

33- Wyoming

$6,900

$5,600

$1,600

$3,200

65%

34- Missouri

$6,800

$5,500

$1,600

$3,100

52%

35- Idaho

$6,700

$5,400

$1,500

$3,000

65%

36- Iowa

$6,700

$5,400

$1,500

$3,000

50%

37- Louisiana

$6,700

$5,400

$1,700

$3,200

35%

38- Nebraska

$6,700

$5,300

$1,500

$3,000

50%

39- North Dakota

$6,700

$5,300

$1,500

$3,000

55%

40- South Carolina

$6,700

$5,400

$1,600

$3,000

45%

41- Tennessee

$6,700

$5,400

$1,600

$3,000

42%

42- Kansas

$6,600

$5,300

$1,500

$2,900

50%

43- Alabama

$6,400

$5,200

$1,800

$3,200

38%

44- Kentucky

$6,400

$5,200

$1,600

$3,000

40%

45- New Mexico

$6,400

$5,200

$1,500

$2,800

65%

46- South Dakota

$6,400

$5,200

$1,500

$2,800

52%

47- Arkansas

$6,100

$5,000

$1,500

$2,800

42%

48- Oklahoma

$6,100

$5,000

$1,400

$2,700

45%

49- West Virginia

$6,100

$5,000

$1,400

$2,700

48%

50- Mississippi

$5,900

$4,800

$1,400

$2,600

28%

Sad young woman embracing her mother at home

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Your final gift to loved ones

Beyond navigating the financial realities of funerals, preplanning final arrangements offers a profound emotional benefit for surviving family members. By making key decisions in advance — whether choosing between burial and cremation, selecting preferred service details or funding arrangements ahead of time — you relieve loved ones of burdensome financial decisions and logistical guesswork during a time of grief.

Disclaimer

These averages are calculated across all 50 states using data from the NFDA 2023 General Price List Study, the Funeral Consumers Alliance, the CANA (Cremation Association of North America) 2024 Annual Report, state funeral board filings made under the FTC Funeral Rule (16 CFR Part 453), CDC NCHS mortality data, and federal consumer expenditure data from the BLS Consumer Price Index: Funeral Services (CUUR0000SEGD).

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Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Retirement Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo. 