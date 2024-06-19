Luxury Homes: High-End Amenities Rich Buyers Are Snagging
Luxury homes offer eye-catching amenities and high-end décor. Double vanities, kitchen islands and heated floors are among the most sought-after details by the richest homebuyers.
The luxury housing market was thriving at the end of 2023. Even with limited inventory and fluctuating interest rates, deep-pocketed buyers remain resolute about what they want (and don't want) in 2024. Amenities once considered ostentatious have become common, which has forced sellers and builders to take luxury to the next level.
Roughly 86% of luxury homebuyers rank double vanities as a must-have when searching for a home, according to a new survey of real estate agents from real estate brokerage Redfin.
Next in line are kitchen islands and granite or quartz countertops, with 85% of luxury buyers requesting both, followed by 83% requiring walk-in pantries. What’s more, over half of luxury homebuyers would likely not make an offer on a home with an outdated kitchen.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Among the agents surveyed, other “very common” items most high-end buyers deemed essential included heated floors (17%), an integrated sound system (14%), a prep kitchen (13%) and a coffee station (12%).
“Luxury buyers are looking to fall in love with their future home, and they often make emotional decisions because they have the financial means to do so,” said Andrew Rottner, a Redfin Premier Agent in Denver.
Luxury buyers want open floor plans and more
Open-concept floor plans were desirable to luxury buyers, according to more than 80% of the agents surveyed. Granite countertops were also ranked as “very desirable” over past trends such as sliding barn doors and shiplap, the agents said, with just 8% ranking these features as “very desirable” for buyers.
|Desirable home trends for buyers
|Share of agents who said "very desirable"
|Linoleum floors
|1%
|Tile countertops
|2%
|Wallpaper
|4%
|Dog wash station
|5%
|Bright-colored accent walls
|6%
|Sliding barn doors
|8%
|Shiplap
|8%
|Wet bar or beverage center
|22%
|Granite countertops
|51%
|Open concept floor plans
|83%
Coldwell Banker's most recent Global Luxury Report showed that luxury homebuyers want multifunctional homes that cram as many configurations as possible into their footprints, primarily because of how and where we now live, work and play, often under one roof.
High-end buyers are less interested in remodeling an older property to fit their needs and more likely to move into a modern space where even the furniture is picked out for them. Roughly 70% of agents surveyed noted a rise in the popularity of newly constructed homes, with luxury homebuyers showing “very little tolerance for outdated designs and features, even in situations where the construction is relatively new.”
Luxury buyers turned off by outdated kitchens
Over half (54%) of homebuyers are unlikely to make an offer on a luxury home if its kitchen is outdated, according to the Redfin agent survey. But when you consider that a kitchen update can cost between $78,000 and $154,000, depending on where you live, (according to Remodeling Magazine's Cost vs. Value Report for 2023), sellers may be unwilling or unable to satisfy luxury homebuyers with everything they want, yet still make the sale.
Lack of curb appeal (48%), obsolete bathrooms (44%), and popcorn ceilings (40%) are the next undesirables. In the Redfin survey, agents were also asked when a buyer would decide not to make an offer on a home based on specific features.
|How common is it that a buyer decides not to make an offer
|Share of agents who said “very common"
|Poorly placed laundry room
|18%
|Old appliances
|31%
|Overly textured walls
|31%
|Obscure paint colors
|33%
|Outdated carpet
|38%
|Popcorn ceiling
|40%
|Outdated bathroom
|44%
|Lack of curb appeal
|48%
|Outdated kitchen
|54%
Most sought-after outdoor feature
Nearly 70% of luxury homebuyers say landscaping is a must-have outdoor feature, and 58% say indoor/outdoor living spaces are highly desirable. A covered patio (46%) and a pool (33%) also rank high as prerequisites.
To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin Data Center.
Related Content
To continue reading this article
please register for free
This is different from signing in to your print subscription
Why am I seeing this? Find out more here
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
-
-
Best Summer Travel Deals 2024
Want to find the best summer travel deals? Here's a bucket list of deals and discounts on flights, hotels and car rentals from Delta, United, Hyatt, Marriott, Avis, National and more.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Benefits of Charitable Contributions You May Be Overlooking
There are many tax, estate and income benefits when you donate to charity, especially if you make use of a charitable remainder trust (CRT).
By Joel V. Russo, LUTCF Published
-
Best Summer Travel Deals 2024
Want to find the best summer travel deals? Here's a bucket list of deals and discounts on flights, hotels and car rentals from Delta, United, Hyatt, Marriott, Avis, National and more.
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
What Are the Hidden Costs of Homeownership?
If you don't plan for these hidden expenses of homeownership when buying a home, you could be stuck paying more than you can afford.
By Erin Bendig Published
-
Finding the Right Home Health Care For You
Kiplinger reviews how to find the right home health care for yourself and your situation.
By Ella Vincent Published
-
How 4 Ordinary People Invested To Reach Financial Goals
Patience helped these four investors make their portfolios work for them.
By Kim Clark Published
-
12 Free Things to Do on Vacation
Looking for fun, free things to do on vacation? From walking tours to festivals to museums, there are all kinds of options for the budget-conscious traveler.
By Daniel Bortz Published
-
Can Buy Now, Pay Later Plans Help You Build Credit?
"Buy now, pay later" is a popular way to buy everything — and some loans are starting to show up on credit reports.
By Ashlyn Brooks Published
-
Father's Day 2024: 20 Amazing Gifts
Father’s Day is June 16. This year choose a gift (or gifts) that he’ll love from Omaha Steaks, Best Buy, Lowe’s, Carhartt and more
By Kathryn Pomroy Published
-
Fed Holds Rates Steady, Sees Just One Cut This Year: What the Experts Are Saying
Federal Reserve The Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged and penciled in one quarter-point cut in 2024.
By Dan Burrows Published