Luxury Homes: High-End Amenities Rich Buyers Are Snagging

Luxury homes offer eye-catching amenities and high-end décor. Double vanities, kitchen islands and heated floors are among the most sought-after details by the richest homebuyers.

An older woman sits on a couch in a luxury home looking out at the ocean.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kathryn Pomroy
By
published

The luxury housing market was thriving at the end of 2023. Even with limited inventory and fluctuating interest rates, deep-pocketed buyers remain resolute about what they want (and don't want) in 2024. Amenities once considered ostentatious have become common, which has forced sellers and builders to take luxury to the next level.  

Roughly 86% of luxury homebuyers rank double vanities as a must-have when searching for a home, according to a new survey of real estate agents from real estate brokerage Redfin.

Desirable home trends for buyersShare of agents who said "very desirable"
Linoleum floors 1%
Tile countertops 2%
Wallpaper 4%
Dog wash station 5%
Bright-colored accent walls 6%
Sliding barn doors 8%
Shiplap 8%
Wet bar or beverage center 22%
Granite countertops 51%
Open concept floor plans 83%
How common is it that a buyer decides not to make an offerShare of agents who said “very common"
Poorly placed laundry room18%
Old appliances31%
Overly textured walls31%
Obscure paint colors33%
Outdated carpet38%
Popcorn ceiling40%
Outdated bathroom44%
Lack of curb appeal48%
Outdated kitchen54%

Kathryn Pomroy
Contributor

For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.

