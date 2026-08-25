When navigating a divorce, securing your fair share of retirement assets is critical — especially if you're over 50 and short on time to rebuild lost savings. While a divorce decree officially ends your marriage, it cannot legally divide a 401(k) or pension on its own. Without a properly executed Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO), the funds stay locked in your ex-spouse’s name, putting your hard-earned financial future at risk.
Whether you are currently negotiating a divorce agreement or reviewing finalized paperwork, knowing how QDROs work is your best defense against costly court delays and lost growth.
Take this 10-question quiz to see if your retirement plan division strategy is secure. And don't worry if you miss an answer; you can use the links below the quiz to brush up on divorce and retirement planning.
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More on Divorce and Estate Planning, from the Kiplinger retirement team: