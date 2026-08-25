Will a Divorce Paperwork Error Cost Your Retirement Savings? Take the Quiz

A divorce decree ends the marriage, but a QDRO moves the money. Test your retirement plan division readiness with our quick 10-question quiz.

Donna LeValley&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
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When navigating a divorce, securing your fair share of retirement assets is critical — especially if you're over 50 and short on time to rebuild lost savings. While a divorce decree officially ends your marriage, it cannot legally divide a 401(k) or pension on its own. Without a properly executed Qualified Domestic Relations Order (QDRO), the funds stay locked in your ex-spouse’s name, putting your hard-earned financial future at risk.

Whether you are currently negotiating a divorce agreement or reviewing finalized paperwork, knowing how QDROs work is your best defense against costly court delays and lost growth.

Take this 10-question quiz to see if your retirement plan division strategy is secure. And don't worry if you miss an answer; you can use the links below the quiz to brush up on divorce and retirement planning.

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More on Divorce and Estate Planning, from the Kiplinger retirement team:

Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Retirement Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo. 