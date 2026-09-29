What Kind of Heir Are You? Take Our Quiz to Reveal Your Money Style

An inheritance can bring opportunity but also responsibilities. Take this short quiz to discover how ready you are, and get tips to protect your legacy.

Donna LeValley&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
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Everyone manages money differently, but most of us fall into predictable patterns when it comes to spending, saving and planning for the future.

Understanding your personal financial style isn't just an exercise in self-awareness — it's the key to making smarter decisions, reducing money stress and building a strategy that works for your lifestyle. That's especially true if you're receiving an inheritance and want to manage it responsibly.

Are you a financial Fortress Builder, a bon vivant Life Maximizer, a community-minded Legacy Philanthropist or a middle-of-the-road Strategic Harmonizer?

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Take this quick quiz to discover your financial archetype and unlock insights tailored to how you naturally handle money.

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Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Retirement Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo. 