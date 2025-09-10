Standard Deduction 2025 Quiz: How Much Do You Really Know?
Test your knowledge of IRS rules that impact how much money you keep in your wallet.
Whether to take the standard deduction or itemize deductions is an important decision you'll make when preparing your federal income tax return each year.
Most taxpayers claim the standard deduction, but do you know exactly how it works in 2025? Take this quick quiz to test your knowledge — you might be surprised by what you find out.
If you miss a question or two, there are links to Kiplinger tax team articles at the end of the quiz to refresh your memory before tax season arrives.
Read More on the Standard Deduction:
