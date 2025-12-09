QUIZ: What Type Of Retirement Saver Are You?

Everybody knows they should save for retirement, but not everybody does. Among those who do, they tend to approach it differently.
Some are consistent savers, while others don't give it too much thought. Then there are the extremes and the in betweens.
Wondering where you fall on the saver continuum and how it matches up with three out-of-the-box spirit animals — the sloth, chipmunk and bat? Take our quiz and find out.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Become a smarter, better informed investor. Subscribe from just
$107.88 $24.99, plus get up to 4 Special Issues
CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
More on Retirement, from the Kiplinger team: