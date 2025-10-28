Quiz: How Well Do You Understand the Social Security Earnings Test?

Test your basic knowledge of the Social Security earnings test in our quick quiz.

Donna LeValley's avatar
By
published
in Features

Planning your retirement finances often means navigating complex rules, especially if you intend to keep working while collecting benefits early. The Social Security Retirement Earnings Test (RET) is a crucial rule that can temporarily reduce your benefits if you are under your Full Retirement Age (FRA) and earn over a certain limit.

This quick, 10-question quiz covers the essential basics of the earnings test, including who the test applies to, how benefits are affected by different income levels, and the all-important fact that any reduced benefits are not lost forever. Test your knowledge to ensure you understand this key component of your retirement strategy!

And don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance

Be a smarter, better informed investor.

CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/hwgJ7osrMtUWhk5koeVme7-200-80.png

Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.

Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.

Sign up

More on Social Security, from the Kiplinger team:

Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Retirement Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo. 

Latest
You might also like
View More \25b8