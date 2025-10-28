Quiz: How Well Do You Understand the Social Security Earnings Test?
Test your basic knowledge of the Social Security earnings test in our quick quiz.
Planning your retirement finances often means navigating complex rules, especially if you intend to keep working while collecting benefits early. The Social Security Retirement Earnings Test (RET) is a crucial rule that can temporarily reduce your benefits if you are under your Full Retirement Age (FRA) and earn over a certain limit.
This quick, 10-question quiz covers the essential basics of the earnings test, including who the test applies to, how benefits are affected by different income levels, and the all-important fact that any reduced benefits are not lost forever. Test your knowledge to ensure you understand this key component of your retirement strategy!
And don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
More on Social Security, from the Kiplinger team:
- 2026 Social Security COLA is 2.8%: What You Need to Know
- Six Changes Coming to Social Security in 2026
- Social Security Earnings Tests: Five Things You Must Know
- Social Security Basics: Things You Must Know About Claiming and Maximizing Your Social Security Benefits
- What's My Social Security Full Retirement Age (FRA)?
- Delay Social Security Benefits — Even by a Month — to Boost Your Check
- When To Take Social Security Payments: Your Age Matters
- Reasons to Take Social Security Early
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo.
-
-
The 'Go Live Your Life' Rule of Retirement Spending
The 'guardrails approach' to retirement spending signals when you can spend more and when you need to rein it in, giving you greater flexibility in your post-work life.
-
Targa Resources, Take-Two Interactive, Boston Scientific: Why Experts Rate These Stocks at Strong Buy
Wall Street is highly bullish on these three high-quality stocks.
-
The 'Go Live Your Life' Rule of Retirement Spending
The 'guardrails approach' to retirement spending signals when you can spend more and when you need to rein it in, giving you greater flexibility in your post-work life.
-
I Retired at 65 With $7.8 Million and Feel Like I Over-Saved. My 40-Something Son Is on the Same Path. Should I Tell Him to Reconsider?
We ask financial experts for advice.
-
Deciding on Senior Living? 10 Things You Should Know
Senior living options are no longer God's waiting room.
-
I'm a Financial Pro: This Is How You Can Guide Your Heirs Through the Great Wealth Transfer
Focus on creating a clear estate plan, communicating your wishes early to avoid family conflict, leaving an ethical will with your values and wisdom and preparing them practically and emotionally.
-
Try This One-Minute Test to Uncover Hidden Health Risks
Finding out this little-known fact about your body could reveal your risk of heart disease and more. It's a simple, free check for healthy aging.
-
Child-Free Cruises Perfect For Your Retirement Celebration
How to find a bespoke ocean or river vacation for adults. Many of these options are smaller, charming river cruises, expeditions, or niche experiences.
-
Social Security Wisdom From a Financial Adviser Receiving Benefits Himself
You don't know what you don't know, and with Social Security, that can be a costly problem for retirees — one that can last a lifetime.
-
Take It From a Tax Expert: The True Measure of Your Retirement Readiness Isn't the Size of Your Nest Egg
A sizable nest egg is a good start, but your plan should include two to five years of basic expenses in conservative, liquid accounts as a buffer against market volatility, inflation and taxes.