Quiz: How Well Do You Understand the Social Security Earnings Test?

Planning your retirement finances often means navigating complex rules, especially if you intend to keep working while collecting benefits early. The Social Security Retirement Earnings Test (RET) is a crucial rule that can temporarily reduce your benefits if you are under your Full Retirement Age (FRA) and earn over a certain limit.

This quick, 10-question quiz covers the essential basics of the earnings test, including who the test applies to, how benefits are affected by different income levels, and the all-important fact that any reduced benefits are not lost forever. Test your knowledge to ensure you understand this key component of your retirement strategy!

And don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.

