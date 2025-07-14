Quiz: How much do you know about Medicare?
Try your hand at our Kiplinger Medicare quiz. All the answers can be found in our Medicare articles so, if you're a regular reader, you'll have no trouble!
Test your Medicare knowledge with our quiz. We've covered these points in our Medicare stories so if you're a regular reader, you'll have no trouble. And if you slip up on an answer or two, you can follow the links below the quiz to refresh your memory.
More on Medicare from the Kiplinger team:
- What’s the Best Medigap Plan?
- What You Will Pay for Medicare in 2025
- What Doesn’t Medicare Cover? Things You Should Know
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
-
-
‘I Play Pickleball in Retirement.’ Is It HSA-Eligible?
Retirement Tax Staying active after you retire may be easier with these HSA expenses. But there’s a big catch.
-
What New Tariffs Mean for Car Shoppers
The Kiplinger Letter Car deals are growing scarcer. Meanwhile, tax credits for EVs are on the way out, but tax breaks for car loans are coming.