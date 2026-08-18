The Medicare Travel Readiness Quiz: What’s Covered at Home and Abroad?

Out-of-state ER visit? Emergency in Europe? Find out what your Medicare plan actually covers before you take off.

Donna LeValley&#039;s avatar
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Published In Features
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Whether you’re planning a cross-country road trip to see family or an overseas getaway, packing your bags is only half the prep. Health care coverage doesn't always travel as smoothly as you do. While standard Medicare steps up for emergency care within the U.S., international travel rules — and out-of-state network restrictions — can catch even seasoned travelers off guard.

Take our quick Medicare travel readiness Quiz to test your knowledge, spot hidden coverage gaps and make sure you're protected wherever your itinerary takes you.

And don't worry if you miss an answer; you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.

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Donna LeValley
Donna LeValley
Retirement Writer

Donna joined Kiplinger as a personal finance writer in 2023. She spent more than a decade as the contributing editor of J.K.Lasser's Your Income Tax Guide and edited state specific legal treatises at ALM Media. She has shared her expertise as a guest on Bloomberg, CNN, Fox, NPR, CNBC and many other media outlets around the nation. She is a graduate of Brooklyn Law School and the University at Buffalo. 