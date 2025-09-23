Quiz: Test Your Knowledge of Gray Divorce, Annulments and the Ted Lasso Effect on Retirement Planning
The financial professionals who contribute to Kiplinger's Adviser Intel recently wrote about the financial implications of gray divorce, a positive mindset for retirement planning and a widow's annulment after she was scammed.
The financial professionals who contribute to Kiplinger's Adviser Intel are always here to make sure you have the information you need to make critical decisions about your retirement planning, estate planning and tax planning.
In the past week, they've written about the financial implications of gray divorce, how having a positive mindset a la Ted Lasso can affect your retirement planning and how a widow needed an annulment after she was scammed.
This quiz is designed to test what you've learned from them. Let's see what you know! (And don't worry if you miss an answer: You can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.)
