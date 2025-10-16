Do You Know Your ABCDs? The Essential Medicare Parts Quiz

Making a smart Medicare decision — especially during open enrollment — starts with knowing the basic components of the health care program. With four distinct parts, the system can feel complicated, but understanding what Part A (Hospital), Part B (Medical), Part C (Medicare Advantage), and Part D (Prescription Drugs) each cover is essential for choosing the right plan and managing your costs.

Take this quick, 10-question quiz to test your foundational knowledge and ensure you are well-prepared to select the coverage that is best for your health and budget this year.

And don't worry if you miss an answer, you can follow the links below the quiz to brush up on your knowledge.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up