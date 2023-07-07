VP Kamala Harris is on the Cusp of a Congressional Milestone: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
It all hinges on the next tiebreaking vote...
With a tight majority in Congress, Senate Democrats have leaned on Vice President Harris to push through plenty of legislation.
Vice President Kamala Harris (D) is on the cusp of a historic milestone: the most tiebreaking votes in Senate history. Currently, Harris trails 19th-century record-holder John C. Calhoun, who cast 31 tiebreaking votes during his stint as vice president from 1825 to 1832, by a single vote. Ties have been common during Harris’s first few years in office, with Democrats holding precariously narrow 50-50 and 51-49 advantages in the chamber.
Most of her tiebreaking votes have advanced President Biden’s nominees for executive branch posts or federal judgeships. But Harris has also succeeded at getting major bills, such as last year’s Inflation Reduction Act, across the finish line.
It’s unlikely that Julie Su will receive Harris’s record-breaking vote. Biden’s nominee to lead the Labor Dept. faces significant opposition from Senate GOPers and lacks the support of three Democrat-aligned holdouts: Joe Manchin (D-WV), Kyrsten Sinema (I-AZ) and Jon Tester (D-MT). Manchin is expected to vote no, while Sinema and Tester remain undecided, for now.
Su’s nomination isn’t dead quite yet. The White House hopes her role in brokering a recent deal between West Coast dockworkers and shippers will entice undecided Democrats. There’s also speculation the administration is trying to woo moderate Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), but it’s unclear if she’ll bite.
