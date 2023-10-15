Senate Moderates May Soon Be an Endangered Species: The Letter
Fewer Senate moderates could run in the next election as retirement and escalating partisanship and polarization take effect.
To help you understand what is going on in the U.S. political landscape and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
The Senate may lose most of its moderates in the next election cycle, either to retirement or to escalating partisanship and polarization that makes it hard for moderates of either party to thrive in Washington.
The latest casualty: Mitt Romney (R-UT), who recently announced he will not seek reelection next year amid tension with fellow Republicans. But others will follow. Neither Kyrsten Sinema (AZ), a former Democrat who is now an independent, nor Joe Manchin (D-WV) have officially decided whether to run next year. But both will struggle to win if they do. The same is true of Jon Tester (D-MT), who is vying for a fourth term in the Senate.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
Expect dealmaking in Congress to become even more difficult. All of the lawmakers mentioned so far played a vital role in facilitating agreements to pass legislation like the bipartisan infrastructure bill or, at the very least, provided pivotal votes. Without them, Congress will OK even fewer major bills.
But centrists are not extinct quite yet. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), both longtime moderates, are not up for reelection in 2024 and plan to stick around for a while. As does Todd Young (R-IN), a conservative lawmaker with a strong track record of reaching across the aisle.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related stories
Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.
-
-
Traffic Circles Are on the Rise, Making Intersections Safer
The Kiplinger Letter In the U.S. traffic circles are on the rise — studies show that roundabouts, as they are commonly known, are safer than traditional intersections.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Shipment Thefts on the Rise: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Organized crime rings are targeting goods in shipments.
By David Payne Published
-
Republicans vs Republicans, the Widening Division: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Republicans in the House and the Senate meltdown as a division grows over spending cuts and other measures, including the Biden impeachment.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Huawei's Chip Breakthrough Triggers U.S. Scrutiny: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Advanced chip highlights China's capacity for fighting back against US sanctions.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Investments In U.S.-Made Drone Technology Are Gaining Strength — The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The U.S.-Made drone aircraft, software sector has been boosted by a crackdown on Chinese drones amid security concerns.
By John Miley Published
-
Congress Races to Pass a Spending Bill as a Gov. Shutdown Looms — The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter McCarthy faces push-back from Congress and moderate House Republicans as they move to avoid a Gov. shutdown
By Sean Lengell Published
-
State Legislators Are Switching Parties at a Fast Rate: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Switching is pacing well above the 30-year average, with Dems losing more than the GOP.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Falling Prices in China Could Be a Boon For the U.S.: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Falling prices in China could be a boon for the U.S. as the country's weakened economy shows no clear signs of improvement.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published
-
Could Donald Trump's Trials Affect His Reelection Bid?: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts So far, Trump's indictments haven't dented his popularity among Republican voters.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Key U.S. Foreign Policy Challenges in Power Struggle with China and Russia: Kiplinger Forecasts
Economic Forecasts The U.S. faces a power struggle with China and Russia, with challenges like controlling exports of critical technologies and responding to the war on Ukraine.
By Matthew Housiaux Published