President Biden Builds the Wall: The Kiplinger Letter
Democrats are divided on how to handle illegal border crossings, but roughly 65% of voters, on average, disapprove of Biden's handling of the issue.
To help you understand what's happening in politics, law-making and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest…
The Biden administration will resume building the southern border wall. But only begrudgingly, according to President Biden, who says his hands are tied, since the administration failed to convince Congress to redirect funds first appropriated in 2019 for constructing a wall on the southern border. But, the president has notably waived 26 federal laws, many of them related to the environment, to allow for the construction of 20 additional miles of wall.
The politics of the issue are tricky for Biden, who, during his first days in office, halted his predecessor’s use of emergency funds for wall construction and just recently reiterated his view that such barriers were largely ineffective.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
On the one hand, immigration is one of his greatest political weaknesses. Roughly 65% of voters, on average, disapprove of his handling of the issue. He’s seen nearly six million illegal border crossings since taking office. On the other, he risks dividing Democrats, some of whom agree that a border wall is needed, while others say Biden has betrayed his promises.
This past September, in response to questions from Reuters, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said it was "safely and efficiently" processing migrants and would impose consequences, including deportation, on migrants without a legal basis to stay in the country.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
Related Content
-
-
7 Stocks to Give Your Grandchildren
A pick of stocks to give your grandchildren as long-term gifts.
By Dan Burrows Published
-
Bright Spots Amid Commercial Real Estate Struggles
The office market continues to grapple with pandemic fallout, but investors find attractive deals in retail, industrial and hotel sectors.
By Jim Small Published
-
New Employment Guidance Proposed on Hostile Work Practices: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter New guidelines for employers fueled by a sharp increase in employment discrimination lawsuits in 2023.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Senate Moderates May Soon Be an Endangered Species: The Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Senate centrists on both sides of the aisle feel the growing tensions in Washington.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Republicans vs Republicans, the Widening Division: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Republicans in the House and the Senate meltdown as a division grows over spending cuts and other measures, including the Biden impeachment.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Huawei's Chip Breakthrough Triggers U.S. Scrutiny: The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter Advanced chip highlights China's capacity for fighting back against US sanctions.
By Matthew Housiaux Published
-
Investments In U.S.-Made Drone Technology Are Gaining Strength — The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter The U.S.-Made drone aircraft, software sector has been boosted by a crackdown on Chinese drones amid security concerns.
By John Miley Published
-
Congress Races to Pass a Spending Bill as a Gov. Shutdown Looms — The Kiplinger Letter
The Kiplinger Letter McCarthy faces push-back from Congress and moderate House Republicans as they move to avoid a Gov. shutdown
By Sean Lengell Published
-
State Legislators Are Switching Parties at a Fast Rate: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Switching is pacing well above the 30-year average, with Dems losing more than the GOP.
By Sean Lengell Published
-
Falling Prices in China Could Be a Boon For the U.S.: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts
Economic Forecasts Falling prices in China could be a boon for the U.S. as the country's weakened economy shows no clear signs of improvement.
By Rodrigo Sermeño Published