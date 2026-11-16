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As the dust settles on the midterm elections, Congress returns its attention to legislating. The GOP is left with only a few more weeks in charge before handing control over to the Democrats in January. The Republicans’ to-do list for this “lame-duck” period is evolving, but they won’t have time for everything.
Priority number one is securing government funding, which expires December 11, to avoid a shutdown. Republicans are eager to act while they’re in power, but Democrats will demand concessions, like action on the Iran war. As a result, the odds of a shutdown have increased, although a deal remains possible.
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Second is an annual defense policy bill, the must-pass National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which also sets the Pentagon’s budget for the year. Congress normally passes the NDAA without fail. It will likely do so again this year, though negotiations will be messy and require compromises by both parties. The biggest sticking point: Iran war funding, which could derail either of the must-pass bills. Dems will push for a provision to cut off the money. GOPers may thwart the effort, possibly by putting the funding into a reconciliation bill, which requires only a simple-majority vote in the Senate. Another point of contention: The Pentagon’s $1.5 trillion budget request, which is too much even for many Republicans, who will pare back that number.
Also on the agenda: A bill to streamline reviews for major energy projects. The proposal has bipartisan support, since such projects often face lengthy delays. But after passing the House along party lines, the bill faces uncertainty in the Senate amid legislative complexities and partisan squabbling. Opposition from tribal nations on parts of the proposal adds further complications. Even if the Senate version passes, it would face an uncertain path forward in the lower chamber, where many lawmakers aren’t on board, including likely next Speaker of the House Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).
Republicans may make a Hail Mary pass on a massive partisan spending bill. Hard-line lawmakers are pressing GOP leaders to move forward on a reconciliation bill that would include a host of party-line priorities. But the reconciliation process is complicated and time-consuming, and Republicans haven’t coalesced on a plan. Senate GOPers will seek to confirm as many judicial nominees as possible before January, when Trump will face much greater difficulty getting his picks approved.
A big unknown: Will any cabinet officials or Supreme Court justices quit? Doing so would allow President Trump to send the Senate a nominee for replacement while the chamber is still GOP-controlled. But time is short, and a nomination fight would require hearings and lengthy debate. If any cabinet positions become vacant, the president may simply bypass Congress by appointing acting replacements.
This first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter, which has been running since 1923 and is a collection of concise weekly forecasts on business and economic trends, as well as what to expect from Washington, to help you understand what’s coming up to make the most of your investments and your money. Subscribe to The Kiplinger Letter.
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Sean Lengell covers Congress and government policy for The Kiplinger Letter. Before joining Kiplinger in January 2017 he served as a congressional reporter for eight years with the Washington Examiner and the Washington Times. He previously covered local news for the Tampa (Fla.) Tribune. A native of northern Illinois who spent much of his youth in St. Petersburg, Fla., he holds a bachelor's degree in English from Marquette University.