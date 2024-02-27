Aldi's New $5 California Wines Hit the Shelves

Grocery and household retailer Aldi has introduced a new line of discount wines — the California Heritage Collection — to compete with Trader Joe's Charles Shaw wine, aka Two Buck Chuck.

Aldi is known for its selection of groceries, pet supplies, personal care items, home décor and household necessities, all at discount prices. As of February 16th, Aldi now offers the California Heritage Collection a collection of discount wines to complement its already available collection of moderately-priced wines.

Aldi's line of nine red and white wines gives shoppers the opportunity to sample California wines year-around without the high price tag. The Collection features a variety of popular grapes, including Merlot, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, all priced for $4.95 each.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Here's the full list of what just hit the shelves:

California Heritage Cabernet Sauvignon

California Heritage Merlot

California Heritage Pinot Noir

California Heritage Chardonnay

California Heritage Moscato

California Heritage Pink Moscato

California Heritage Sweet Red

California Heritage Brut Sparkling

California Heritage Extra Dry Sparkling

The California Heritage Collection expands Aldi's globally-sourced wines found in its Specially Selected Wine Collection, which were introduced in September 2023. As noted by the grocer in a press release, most of these wines are priced under $10.

A few of the wines available in the Specially Selected Collection include:

Argentina: Uco Valley Malbec - $7.99

Italy: Alto Adige Pinot Grigio - $9.99

France: Côtes de Provence Rosé - $9.99

New Zealand: Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc - $9.99

"As more people are opting for value and the steady growth in wine sales, Aldi saw an opportunity to bring another wine option to consumers, sourced right here in the United States," said Arlin Zajmi, director of national buying at Aldi, according to Eat This, Not That! "The California Heritage Collection was created to bring famous California vineyards directly to Aldi shoppers, without the high California vineyard price tag."

Besides wine, Aldi also offers other alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer, hard cider and beer. The grocery chain doesn't sell liquor. But not all Aldi locations sell alcoholic beverages, as certain states and cities do not permit the sale of alcohol in grocery stores. Check your local store for availability.