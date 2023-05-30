Three Ways Charitable Organizations Can Boost Public Trust
Silicon Valley Bank’s collapse adds to distrust in institutions, and that’s affecting nonprofits and grantmakers. Fresh expressions of transparency can show that the nonprofit sector is different.
A macro trend of the last 15 years is a steady decline in the trust placed in institutions, especially financial ones, ranging from banks to charitable organizations. It’s no surprise, considering, for Millennials and Gen Xers, the Great Recession still feels like a recent memory. And now SVB, seemingly minutes after FTX’s spectacular collapse, is the latest point of “public trauma” in society’s collective memory regarding institutions.
While many generations have already witnessed bank collapses, what made Silicon Valley Bank unique was the speed at which events unfolded. It has opened our eyes to the fact that the most established of institutions might be 48 hours away from collapse.
The sense of distrust across all of society generally is spilling to all other types of institutions, including nonprofits. Despite record years for total donations, key measures of trust in charitable organizations continue to drop. Most troubling, there’s been a simultaneous decline in giving participation. This is not helped by fund mismanagement, increased sensitivity to political agendas within charities, and general discussions of charitable overhead being so regularly in the news cycle.
Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
How does the charitable sector counter this trend? I believe an industrywide call to greater voluntary transparency is necessary. We should counter any narratives that nonprofits are not actively trying to earn trust with the public. Charities, by and large, are not trying to hide information. By proactively sharing more raw information with the public, charities can start to craft a broader story of trust and lead the way toward greater American trust in public institutions.
Specifically, there are three ways charitable organizations can distinguish themselves both with their donors and the public through transparency (I am working toward these in my own organization):
1. Show radical transparency with their operations.
Publish comprehensive lists of where dollars are being spent. A great example of this is the organization Watsi, which has published a transparent spreadsheet of each treatment it’s funded for the last 10 years.
2. Make external financial audit findings more public.
Most large charities make the summary of their external financial audits public. If charities were willing to share more of the detailed commentary of their external audits and their steps to improve themselves, that vulnerability would build deeper trust.
3. Make raw impact data more publicly accessible.
Many organizations track impact. Certainly, the best nonprofit organizations do. One thing that few organizations do is make their raw impact data publicly available in any way. They do the analysis and share summaries, primarily with their donors.
This is a fine service, but charities could earn even greater trust by making the raw impact data publicly available for people to do their own analysis. This creates risk that someone crafts an incomplete story based on some limited data, but if the organization is confident in its ability to show its impact is robust, it’s still a strong net benefit.
Do I believe many people will sift through detailed publicly available data? No. But putting it all “out there,” though, can shift sentiment from “default skepticism” back to “default trust.” Vulnerability through transparency can create that shift. If this would become a trend among nonprofits, it could change the macro public sentiment, too, and all nonprofit boats would rise.
As the Boomers transfer wealth over to the next generation, the importance of philanthropy is only growing. Yet public anxiety aims to threaten America’s charitable potential unless charities can counter it. Last year, our organization saw record donations despite the economic uncertainty. Philanthropy can thrive. But radical transparency will ensure its full potential in America.
This article was written by and presents the views of our contributing adviser, not the Kiplinger editorial staff. You can check adviser records with the SEC or with FINRA.
Stephen Kump is CEO of Charityvest, a modern donor-advised fund (DAF) technology company making purposeful generosity more accessible and frictionless for all. Prior to Charityvest, Stephen worked for over 10 years as a consultant to nonprofit organizations, philanthropists, corporate leaders and private equity investors, most recently with Bain & Company. He is a former U.S. Army cavalry officer and holds an MBA from the Yale School of Management.
-
-
In Forex Trading, Do Chess Players Have an Edge?
Both require a significant amount of strategy and the ability to recognize patterns, manage risk and control impulses.
By Justin Grossbard • Published
-
Cheap Ways to Cool Your Home in the Summer
Take these smart steps to lower your house's energy bill and cool your home.
By Daniel Bortz • Published
-
In Forex Trading, Do Chess Players Have an Edge?
Both require a significant amount of strategy and the ability to recognize patterns, manage risk and control impulses.
By Justin Grossbard • Published
-
How, Like Indy, to Outrun the (Retirement) Boulder
To get to a comfortable retirement, ordinary people often fight larger forces, like the characters in Steven Spielberg movies. Here’s how you can fight those forces.
By Phil Wright, Certified Fund Specialist • Published
-
Beware the Retirement Hazard Zone: Those Years Right After Age 59½
The decisions you make in the four to five years right after you hit that pivotal age can have a big impact on the rest of your retirement.
By Chris Abeyta • Published
-
Planning a Summer Vacation? Four Ways to Make It Affordable
A well-thought-out budgeting strategy can help you get the most out of your money while also getting the most out of your vacation.
By Julia Pham, CFP®, AIF®, CDFA® • Published
-
Improving Your Financial Health: A 10-Step Workout Plan
It's never too late to shape up your financial health, and the more attention you pay to every aspect of your finances, the healthier they’ll be.
By Andrew Rosen, CFP®, CEP • Published
-
In Philanthropy, Gen Z and Millennials Do It Their Way
Next-gen givers are flipping the philanthropy script. Here are five ways they’re taking a different approach to charitable giving.
By Catherine Crystal Foster • Published
-
Six Key Housing Factors to Consider as You Age
Can you age in place, or do you need to move? And ice cream might actually have more to do with making tough housing decisions than you think.
By Thomas C. West, CLU®, ChFC®, AIF® • Published
-
To Create a Better Plan for Retirement Income, Start Earlier
Let’s explore how to figure out how much income your savings can generate at retirement and how to build a better plan when retirement is five or 10 years away.
By Jerry Golden, Investment Adviser Representative • Published