Pet-Friendly Hotels That Go Beyond 'Dogs Allowed'

Nothing takes the fun out of vacation planning faster than realizing you’ll have to leave your pet behind. It’s tough being without them, and finding the right person to care for your four-legged family member can be stressful.

Instead of saying goodbye, why not plan a trip they can enjoy too? More hotels are embracing pet-friendly travel, offering perks and amenities designed for both you and your companion.

From New York to Mexico City and beyond, these destinations make it easy to bring your pet along for the adventure. In fact, these hotels don’t just allow pets, they welcome them.

1. The Shelburne Sonesta, New York, NY

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even if a hotel lists itself as "pet friendly," there will likely be a one-time pet cleaning fee that's tacked onto your stay.

The Shelburne Sonesta in New York City offers pet-friendly stays with a one-time $75 fee. Upon check-in you'll receive a welcome letter and dog treats, and your room will have a water dish, feeding bowl and waterproof mat ready for your pup. The Sonesta also has a Bark Bites menu for you to order special snacks for your little buddy.

Once you’re settled, there are plenty of ways to explore the city together. Take a walk across the Brooklyn Bridge, a beautiful historic landmark with a pedestrian path stretching about 1.6 miles from end to end. Many locals choose a shorter 1.1-mile route that begins and ends at mid-bridge entrances.

When you’ve worked up an appetite, stop by The Barking Dog, a dog friendly restaurant with three locations in Hell’s Kitchen, the Upper East Side and North Hills.

2. Andaz Condesa, Mexico City, Mexico

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you want your pet to truly feel like they're on vacation, the Andaz Mexico City is a must-stay. It even has a Wooftop Beer Garden & Canine Club where you can have a cocktail with your furry friend. The Andaz charges a one-time fee of $100 for pets.

For more pet-friendly fun, stop by Dog & Roll, a local eatery in Mexico City that welcomes both two and four-legged guests. You and your pup can enjoy a bite to eat from the dog menu while sitting together inside or outside.

When it’s time to stretch your legs, head to Parque de los Venados, a popular pet-friendly urban park known for its beautiful gardens, large fountains and the famous Pancho Villa statue. The park also features a planetarium and an open-air theater along its paved pathways.

3. Hyatt Regency, San Francisco, CA

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SOMA welcomes dogs up to 50 pounds (or a combined 75 pounds for two) for a one-time fee of $100.

Check out restaurants nearby such as Palm House which has a special menu for dogs and regular dog-themed events. Or Terrene which is walking distance from the Hyatt and lets you dine with your pup. They also offer a dog-friendly happy hour on the second Monday of every month.

Before you begin your journey home, take your dog to Baker Beach, a quiet and scenic stretch of sand nestled between Lands End and the Presidio. It’s a favorite spot among locals but often overlooked by visitors.

Baker Beach has a unique history as the original site of the first Burning Man festivals. Today, it’s an off-leash paradise where your dog can run, play and enjoy the ocean breeze while you take in views of the Golden Gate Bridge.

4. World Equestrian Center, Ocala, FL

(Image credit: UCG / Contributor)

The World Equestrian Center in Ocala actually loves to host dogs, even if it was named one of TIME’s 2024 World’s Greatest Places due to its status as the largest equestrian complex in the U.S.

Stay at the Riding Academy where guests can bring up to two 75-pound dogs per room for a one-time fee of $100. Upon check-in, dogs are given homemade treats and a bandana, while a dog bed and a custom water bowl await in your room.

There are even dog-friendly areas and parks on-site, plus you can watch a show or take in a special event which are regularly hosted at the center.

5. Staypineapple, Chicago, IL

(Image credit: Getty Images)

At Staypineapple dogs are welcome without a weight limit, which is great news for owners of larger breeds. Plus, the pet fee is only $29.95 for the entire stay.

You can also book with one of the pet packages which will give you 50% off of your pet fee, a dog waste dispenser with bags, a dog bed, treats and collapsible water bowl you can keep. You'll even get access to VEG ER for Pets, a 24/7 emergency vet care if you need it.

While you’re in Chicago, treat your pup to some fun around the city. Mercury’s Canine Cruise offers weekend boat tours where leashed dogs can join you on a scenic ride with live narration about Chicago’s history and architecture. Afterward, stroll the Chicago Riverwalk, a dog-friendly path lined with restaurants, art and a riverside museum.

