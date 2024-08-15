Ever jump out of bed before the sun comes up or stay up way past your bedtime only to rush to the airport and find your flight has been delayed? For night owls, early birds and everyone else who wants to avoid an overly hectic terminal while saving some cash, there’s an airport for you.

A new study by UpGraded Points looks at the best (and worst) airports for early bird and red-eye flights when it comes to the number of flights and flight delays. See how your local airport stacks up, so you’re ready the next time you fly out before the sun rises or after it sets.

And, in a quirky twist, there are even airports that have the best drinks for these unreasonable times of day (coffee in the morning vs. cocktails at night). There are lots of coffee spots at Cleveland Hopkins. Want a martini? Then Jacksonville's your airport.

The best U.S. airports for early-bird flights

Early birds typically find a higher percentage of their flights departing before 8 a.m., a lower percentage of early flights being delayed, and a shorter average delay time. They also have more places to get a coffee (per passenger) than at other airports.

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport (CLE)

Scored - 39.9 out of 50

Percent of flights departing before 8 a.m. - 38.5%

Percent of early flights delayed - 13.9%

Kansas City International Airport (MCI)

Scored - 38.5 out of 50

Percent of flights departing before 8 a.m. - 39%

Places That Sell Coffee - 1 per 1 million passengers

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

Scored - 36.6 out of 50

Percent of early flights delayed - 12.4%

Places that sell coffee - 0.79 per 1 million passengers

Early flights at these three U.S. airports actually take off earlier than scheduled. All take off up to two minutes early on average.

Kahului Airport (OGG)

William P. Hobby Airport (HOU)

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

The worst airports for early-morning flights

Considering these are the first flights of the day at these airports, it’s abundantly clear these airports aren’t ideal for early-rising travelers

Miami International Airport (MIA)

Scored - 9.2 out of 50

Percent of early flights delayed - 31.6% (highest in the study)

Average delay of early flights - 7 minutes

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Scored - 15.6 out of 50

Percent of flights departing before 8 a.m. - 9.4%

Places that sell coffee - 0.33 per 1 million passengers

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)

Score - 16.4 out of 50

Percent of flights departing before 8 a.m. - 4.7% (lowest in the study)

Average delay of early flights - 6 minutes

Early flights at five major U.S. airports are delayed longer than 10 minutes, on average.

Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW)

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA)

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)

Los Angeles International Airport (LAX)

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA)

The Best U.S. Airports for Late-Night Flights

If you’re a night owl who prefers to let the frenzy of the day pass you by and instead save money by hopping on a late-night flight, check out these best (and worst) airports for late-night flights. As a bonus, the number of places in each airport that sell alcohol was considered for this ranking, just for fun.

Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL)

Scored 36.5 out of 50

Percent of flights departing after 8 p.m. - 21.7%

Average Delay of Late Flights - 8 minutes

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW)

Scored 36.1 out of 50

Percent of flights departing after 8 p.m. - 22%

Places that sell alcohol - 0.79 per 1 million passengers

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Scored 33.7 out of 50

Percent of flights departing after 8 p.m. - 19.6%

Average delay of late flights - 9 minutes

Late flights at three airports experience an average delay of less than 5 minutes:

Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU)

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Kahului Airport (OGG).

The Worst Airports for Late-Night Flights

If you intend to put off your travel plans until much later in the day, other airports should be considered before these.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG)

Scored 3.1 out of 50

Percent of flights departing after 8 p.m. - 1%

Percent of late flights delayed - 77.8%

San Antonio International Airport (SAT)

Score - 14.6 out of 50

Percent of flights departing after 8 p.m. - 1.4%

Average delay of late flights - 31 minutes

Boston Logan International Airport (BOS)

Scored - 16 out of 50

Percent of flights departing after 8 p.m. - 1.1%

Percent of late flights delayed - 50%

Late flights at three airports experience an average delay of longer than 30 minutes.

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (45 minutes)

Miami International Airport (34 minutes)

San Antonio International Airport (31 minutes)

