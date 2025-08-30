5 Home Run Hotel Packages Every Baseball Fan Will Love

If there's one thing frequent travelers love it's a bundled deal. Not only do they get to save some cash, but bundling can help take some of the stress and guesswork out of planning.

If you're a traveler who also happens to be a baseball fan, more and more hotels are now catering to you.

With exclusive deals, bundled room and ticket prices and even fan freebies, these are the best travel deals available for baseball fans right now.

1. Hotel Commonwealth x Boston Red Sox

(Image credit: Boston Globe / Contributor)

Hotel Commonwealth is located just a seven minute walk from Fenway Park, so guests can beat the crowds and avoid long Uber wait times when trying to leave the stadium.

The hotel dubs its deal "The Dugout 'Brag' Man Package," which includes overnight stay for two in its Luxe Fenway guest room, two front row tickets, a Red Sox themed welcome basket, a private VIP tour with access to batting practice, a signed baseball from a Red Sox legend and even a personalized message on the score board during the game.

Boston is also a great city to explore. You can check out Quincy Market, visit the picturesque Beacon Hill neighborhood or take a stroll in Boston Common.

2. Omni San Diego x San Diego Padres

(Image credit: Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres / Contributor)

In under a minute you can be out of your hotel room at the Omni San Diego and at Petco Park rooting on your favorite Padres players.

When you book the baseball experience package at the Omni, you get perks such as classic baseball snacks, two welcome IPAs or sodas, $50 to spend at the in-hotel restaurant, Tortuga, as well as skybridge access from your room to Petco Park.

This package will cost you about $468 per night, around $150 more than your typical stay.

3. Inn at Cooperstown x Baseball Hall of Fame

(Image credit: Jim McIsaac / Stringer)

In between Albany and Syracuse in Upstate New York lies Cooperstown, home of the Baseball Hall of Fame. With so many legends in one place, this is a must-see for any baseball fan.

The Inn at Cooperstown offers the ultimate VIP baseball fan experience that includes access to the Hall of Fame. You'll get a VIP tour, a presentation of the library, a Hall of Fame supporter membership with free admission for a year, a personalized commemorative bat, access to a reception at the Hall with a staff member, and discounts on restaurants and activities in the area.

If you love following personalized itineraries, this one is for you. Visits are currently available for Oct. 16-17, 2025 and are $1,415 for two people for a two-night stay.

4. The Lancaster Hotel x Houston Astros

(Image credit: Houston Astros / Contributor)

Although this stay doesn't include game tickets, it will certainly get you in the spirit for baseball. This package includes a complimentary snack bag with game-day treats, two drink tickets for wine or beer at the Lancaster Hotel bar and hotel valet parking. But maybe leave the car behind — Daikin Park is just a short walk from the hotel.

Plus, gourmet breakfast is included, while in-room snacks and beverages are all complimentary.

A room for two plus the baseball experience package starts at $299 per night.

5. Lotte New York Palace x New York Yankees

(Image credit: Ishika Samant / Staff)

Visiting Yankees Stadium is a must for any baseball fan but expect things to work differently in New York City. For one, if you plan on staying in Manhattan you won't be close to the ballpark, which is in the Bronx. Don't worry, it's easily accessible by subway or Uber.

The Lotte Palace hotel in midtown offers a Palace Pinstripes Package that includes a 25% discount on room stay, 50% savings on select Yankees tickets and, of course, two New Era Yankees baseball caps and drawstring backpacks.

The Lotte was also the backdrop to a number of Gossip Girl scenes, so this visit might be fun for the whole family. Room rates with this package start at just $505 per night.