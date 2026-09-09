If you travel often, the best travel rewards credit cards can help lower your costs. However, finding the right fit can be tricky with so many options available.
This is what makes Navy Federal's Flagship Premier Visa Signature® Credit Card an intriguing option. This travel card has a $95 fee and offers a simpler and more expansive travel rewards structure than many cards I've covered.
But is it a great deal for you? I'll break down its strengths, who it works best for and eligibility requirements.
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Navy Federal will stop accepting applications for its current Visa Signature Flagship Rewards Card on September 10 as it prepares for the new Flagship Premier card. Existing Flagship Rewards cardholders will continue to be supported.
We'll update this article with an application link for the new Navy Federal Flagship Premier Visa Signature® when it becomes available.
Are you eligible to join Navy Federal?
Before you can snag this card, you'll need to be a member of Navy Federal Credit Union. While they focus on the military community, their "family" is actually quite broad. You might be surprised to find you already qualify through one of these groups:
Those currently serving: Whether you're Active Duty, in the Reserves, or part of the National Guard across any branch — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, or Space Force — you're in.
Veterans and retirees: If you previously served in any branch of the U.S. military, you may be eligible to join Navy Federal, regardless of when you served.
Department of Defense personnel: This includes DOD civilians, contractors and even government workers stationed at DOD installations.
Household and family members: This is the big one. If you have an immediate family member who is a Navy Federal member (or eligible to be one), or even if you just share a home with one, you can join too.
Navy Federal has a section on its website with all eligibility requirements. If you qualify for membership, here are some of the perks I like about the card.
This card delivers simplicity and value
I like travel cards with a simple rewards structure that doesn't require you to enroll in rotating categories or keep track of monthly benefits, such as the Uber Cash offered by some American Express cards, that expire if you don't use them. That's where the new Navy Federal travel card stands out.
Qualifying travel purchases earn you four times the points on every dollar charged. Unlike most travel cards that cover only basic travel, this card is broader because it includes transit. Here's a breakdown of all the purchases that qualify for four times the points:
Regular bookings: Airfare, car rental, online travel bookings, vacation rentals, cruises and timeshares.
Transit: This is where the card differs from other travel cards; you'll earn the maximum points back on rideshare, parking, buses, tolls, and trains, giving even more value for city travelers.
You can also earn three times the points back on restaurant purchases (including delivery, fast food and carryout purchases), a $100 airline annual credit, a statement credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓® and one point back per dollar spent on all other purchases.
Is the $95 annual fee worth it? I think so. Because the $100 annual airline credit effectively cancels out the fee, the card pays for itself before you even start earning rewards. Plus, with a 4x and 3x earning structure, reaching that break-even point is effortless for any regular traveler.
Is this the right travel card for you, though?
Here's where the card might fall short
While the card's simplicity and low annual fee are great for regular travelers, they won't appeal to everyone. Navy Federal's travel card doesn't offer airport lounge access, which is a sizable miss for luxury travelers. However, you also won't pay the higher annual fee for access either.
Another area where I find the card lacking is points redemption. Unlike other travel cards where you can transfer points to participating partners, such as hotels and airlines, with Navy Federal, you can redeem points for cash, use them in the travel portal or get statement credit. That isn't bad on its own, but you also miss the opportunity to transfer points, sometimes at a higher value, to other partners.
If you're looking for this perk, the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card might be a better fit. It has the same annual fee; you'll earn five times the miles on hotels, vacation rentals and car rentals when you book through Capital One's Travel Portal, and you can transfer points to over 15 travel partners.
Those factors aside, the new Navy Federal card holds up well when compared to its counterparts. Here's a breakdown comparing the two cards:
Swipe to scroll horizontally
Perk
Navy Federal Flagship Premier Visa Signature® Credit Card
Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
Annual Fee
$95
$95
Travel Rewards
4x points on travel and transit (flights, rentals, cruises, parking, etc.)
5x miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and car rentals
Dining Rewards
3x points on restaurant purchases
2x miles on every other purchase
Redemption Flexibility
Redeem for cash or statement credit; travel portal, pay with points, gift card Doesn't do points transfer to other airlines or hotels
Transfer points to over 15 travel partners; cover recent travel purchases or pay for new ones, Amazon or PayPal purchases
My verdict on Navy Federal's new travel card
As far as travel cards go, this is one of the better options. It fits the avid traveler who wants simple points redemptions without any hoops to jump through, a low annual fee and, most importantly, earning more from all aspects of travel, not just airfare and hotels. If you want a no-nonsense card that rewards your daily commute and travel habits without the headache of transfer partners, this is a contender.
That said, if you're an avid traveler who likes to transfer points to your favorite airline, other options like the Capital One Ventures Rewards card might be a better choice.