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While eating Thanksgiving dinner with loved ones is a meaningful holiday tradition, gathering and preparing all the dishes has become more expensive. With grocery prices creeping even higher this year, many households are looking for ways to save on their favorite Thanksgiving dishes this holiday season.
Several major retailers have responded to this by offering Thanksgiving meal bundles that can feed an entire family for less than $50.
These deals typically include items like a turkey, potatoes, stuffing, vegetables and other holiday staples at a discounted price. Some retailers advertise meals for as little as $4 or $5 per serving, making it easier to host Thanksgiving without spending hundreds of dollars at the grocery store.
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But not all holiday meal deals offer the same value. Some require additional ingredients, while others include larger turkeys, desserts or ready-to-heat dishes. Before filling your cart, it's worth comparing what's included and how much you'll actually spend.
Which retailer offers the most affordable Thanksgiving dinner?
The retailers that offer the most affordable Thanksgiving dinner options tend to offer bundled shopping lists that you can add to your cart with all the basic main and side dishes for a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.
This is a convenient way to gather everything you need in one place and stay within your budget. When comparing options, keep in mind that the amount of food and preparation required can vary considerably.
10- to 14-pound Butterball turkey, stuffing, gravy mix, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole ingredients, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie.
This year, Lidl offers the cheapest Thanksgiving meal per person at $3.59, but it’s not too far off from Aldi's deal at less than $3.90 per person. However, Aldi includes a larger 16-pound turkey compared with Lidl's 14-pound turkey and doesn't require a loyalty membership.
Wegmans and Kroger also offer meals for less than $5 per person, while Target's $30 dinner is an affordable option for smaller gatherings of six. Winn-Dixie has a traditional Thanksgiving meal for $38.90.
For shoppers looking to spend less time in the kitchen, several retailers offer prepared holiday meals. Winn-Dixie has a heat-and-serve option, while Publix's prepared dinners start around $70 for eight people.
Sam's Club offers a larger spread serving up to 16 for approximately $160. The Honey Baked Ham Company also sells fully cooked turkey and ham dinners with ready-to-heat sides, with prices varying by package.
Thanksgiving meal deals aren't the only way to save at the grocery store.
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While a Thanksgiving meal deal for under $50 may sound like a great value, the advertised price may not reflect everything you'll spend.
Retailers like Aldi, Lidl and Kroger offer discounted ingredients for traditional holiday meals, but their shopping lists may leave out essentials such as milk, butter, eggs, cooking oil and seasonings. These extras can add up quickly, especially if you're cooking from scratch or need larger portions to feed more guests.
Some deals also require shoppers to purchase specific store brands or package sizes to get the advertised price. Prices and availability can vary by location, so your final grocery bill may be higher than expected.
Before shopping, check whether a loyalty membership is required. Lidl's Thanksgiving deal requires a free Lidl Plus account, while warehouse clubs like Sam's Club and Costco charge an annual membership fee.
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Choncé is a personal finance freelance writer who enjoys writing about eCommerce, savings, banking, credit cards, and insurance. Having a background in journalism, she decided to dive deep into the world of content writing in 2013 after noticing many publications transitioning to digital formats. She has more than 10 years of experience writing content and graduated from Northern Illinois University.