Starbucks 2025 Dress Code Changes: See the New Look

Soon, when you go in to your local Starbucks for your favorite espresso or latte, you'll notice the baristas will look a little different.

Starbucks announced its dress code for baristas changed. The company did this as part of its "Back to Starbucks" mission to revitalize the cafe experience.

In a statement released by the coffee retailer, it states why they changed the look, "By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners, which means they can focus on what matters most, crafting great beverages and fostering connections with customers."

Starbucks 2025 dress code: What changed?

Starting on May 12, the dress code change will go into effect. Baristas, or what the company calls its partners, will wear the following:

Solid black crewnecks, button up or collared shirts

Blue or black denim

Any shade of khakis

Starbucks will also issue each barista two, company-branded t-shirts for free

Along with uniformity, the goal behind the change was to make the iconic green aprons stand out more. Starbucks added it will create a sense of familarity for customers.

The coffee giant is looking for ways to revitalize their business after lackluster sales. Starbucks witnessed store sales decline by 4% in the first quarter of 2025.

CEO Brian Niccol said the changes were part of creating a more friendly space, where customers can come and linger.

Starbucks shrinks menu

If you haven't been in a Starbucks recently, you might have missed some familiar items are gone. As part of the focus on improving the customer experience, Starbucks discontinued 13 drinks back in March.

The goal behind this change is to create a more nimble experience for its baristas, which could lower wait times customers have to endure.

Here are the drinks discontinued:

Frappuccinos: Espresso, Caffe Vanilla, Java Chip, White Chocolate, Chai Creme, Caramel Ribbon Crunch, Double Chocolaty Chip Creme, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Creme, White Chocolate Creme

Espresso, Caffe Vanilla, Java Chip, White Chocolate, Chai Creme, Caramel Ribbon Crunch, Double Chocolaty Chip Creme, Chocolate Cookie Crumble Creme, White Chocolate Creme Iced Matcha Lemonade

White Hot Chocolate

Honey Almondmilk Flat White

Royal English Breakfast Latte

The bottom line

The Starbucks 2025 dress code changes create a uniformed look for baristas as part of an effort to improve the cafe experience. Along with the uniform changes, Starbucks recently removed 13 drinks from its menu in an effort to speed up service.

Combined, they're hoping to create a friendlier experience that will bring a surge of customers.