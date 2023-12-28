25 Best After-Christmas Sales
Shop post-Christmas sales from Costco, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Target .
The holiday frenzy is over; bring on the after-Christmas sales! With retailers clearing their shelves to make room for Valentine's Day, St. Patrick’s Day and Easter merchandise, now is a great time to treat yourself to all the gifts you didn’t get over the holidays, at post-Christmas prices.
After-Christmas Sales — Walmart
- Prettycare Cordless Vacuum - save $215, now $84.99
- Beats by Dre Beats Studio Earbuds - save $50, now $99.95
- Marnur Electric Blanket - save $50, now $39.99
- Sgin 10-Inch Android 12 Tablet - save $460, now only $139.99
- iDOO Electric Ceramic Space Heater - save $146, now only $53.99
Look for more last-minute deals at Walmart that make perfect post-holiday presents.
After-Christmas Sales — Costco
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 16" Touchscreen Laptop - save $200, now $599.99
- Evolution Spas, 6 or 7-person Spa - save $2,000, now only $6,999.99
- LG 70" Class LED LCD TV, members price $549.99
- Osaki AI Vivo 4D Massage Chair - save $2,000, now $6,499.99
- Samsung Cordless Stick Vacuum - save $150, now $549.99
Check out additional savings on hundreds of items - but hurry, the best deals go fast.
After-Christmas Sales — Amazon
- Dysaim Gesture RC Car Hand Controlled Stunt Car - 20% off, now $47.99
- All-new Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) - 40% off, now $89.99
- Oral-B Pro 5000 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush - 45% off, now $54.99
- Funko Pop! Deluxe Star Wars: OBI-Wan Kenobi - 73% off, now only $7.99
- Ninja Nutri Pro Compact Personal Blender - 40% off, now $59.99
Amazon has post-holiday deals on more than 100,000 items to sip, sparkle and celebrate in the new year.
After-Christmas Sales — Target
- KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer - save $150, now $299.99
- Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System - save $50, now $179.99
- Ninja Foodi Digital Air Fry Oven with Convection - save $70, now $149.99
- Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Headphones - save $170, now $179.99
- Select Ultra Beauty products - up to 50% off
Just in the nick of time, shop Target and ring in a new year of savings
After-Christmas Sales — Best Buy
- Insignia™ - 55" LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - save $90, now $259.99
- Toshiba - 55" Class C350 Series LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV - save $150, now $279.99
- Logitech Wireless Gaming Headset for PC - save $100, now $129.99
- WD - easystore 1TB External USB 3.0 Portable SSD - save $60, now $59.99
- Dell - Inspiron 16.0" 2-in-1 Touch Laptop - save $300, now only $799.99
The wait is over for year-end savings at Best Buy on dozens and dozens of items.
Discover more after-Christmas sales on top-selling picks for your kitchen, home, wardrobe, and toy box. The best part? Many of these deals are from popular brands like Apple, Logitech, Dell, Ninja, Oral B, Samsung and more. But don’t wait! Make saving money the first resolution of the New Year.
For the past 18+ years, Kathryn has highlighted the humanity in personal finance by shaping stories that identify the opportunities and obstacles in managing a person's finances. All the same, she’ll jump on other equally important topics if needed. Kathryn graduated with a degree in Journalism and lives in Duluth, Minnesota. She joined Kiplinger in 2023 as a contributor.
