Apple's Launch Event 2024: Next-Generation Apple Watches and New AirPods 4

This Monday, September 9, Apple (AAPL) is once again hosting a special event with the tag line “It’s Glowtime.” The event will be streamed online and take place at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. EDT) at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park.

The word on the street says that apart from the unveiling of the new iPhone 16, we’ll see the next-generation Apple Watch models and new AirPods 4, and there’s also some speculation about the unveiling of the iPad mini 7, Mac Mini and the AirPods Pro 3. But these rumors are a little more questionable.

Here’s our best guess on what you can expect to see from Apple this Monday.

Subscribe to Kiplinger’s Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. Save up to 74% Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free E-Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

Apple Watch models

Along with all the excitement brewing over the new iPhone 16, rumor has it that Apple will also announce its new Apple Watch series, including the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 3.

Although there is still some speculation about the announcement, Apple has released a new Apple Watch every year since the original was unveiled in 2015. So why break with tradition when the Apple Watch accounted for over 34% of all smartwatch shipments in 2022, and 60% of the revenue for the entire market, globally, according to data from Counterpoint.

There’s also a chance the newest Watch will be called Apple Watch X, which would be a nod to the 2017, 10th-generation iPhone X. Rumor has it that the Apple Watch 10 will get a larger screen size, with 45mm and 49mm versions, which will make it comparable in size to the Apple Watch Ultra 2. And, the Apple Watch 10 may be thinner, like the newest iPad Pro.

There’s also chatter about new upgrades to health tracking, with the ability to measure health metrics during sleep. We may see new Training Load features that measure the intensity and duration of workouts, and another layer of customization to Activity Rings will be added.

Apple has tweaked the Smart Stack interface, added better communication and safety features and other exclusive features via the announcement of WatchOS 11 during WWDC 2024 this past June, which you can download for now. Apple Watch Ultra 3 may also be introduced on Monday — the same design from 2022, just upgraded with many of the same new features and new case colors.

Price: from $399 (this is only our best guess)

Chip: S10

Design: Larger 2-inch display, thinner bezel and build. May also include a new magnetic band mechanism

Software: watchOS 11

Apple AirPods 4

The fourth generation of Apple AirPods are expected to be showcased at the Apple event as well. Right now we are hearing of two versions of the AirPods 4 — a more affordable model with fewer features and a more expensive model with more features. It’s possible that the cheaper version will replace the AirPods 2 model and the more expensive model will replace the AirPods 3 model.

Both models will look identical but with a new design that combines the best of AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro, with a shorter stem and a better fit for all users. Although some of the features may only be available in the higher end model, the AirPod 4 could include:

Active noise cancellation.

MagSafe capabilities with its charging case.

A charging case with a built-in speaker for improved Find My support.

USB-C for charging. (finally)

iPad and Mac Mini

We’re also crossing our fingers for the release of a new iPad Mini and Mac Mini, which could be an even smaller version of Apple’s desktop computer and come with Apple’s new M4 Chip.

How to watch

You can tune into the event on Apple’s website or YouTube page, or via Apple TV+. (You don't need to be a subscriber to watch the event on Apple TV+.)