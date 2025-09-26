Foldable Phones: Are They the Future or Just a Passing Trend?
Foldable phones offer eye-catching design and extra screen space, but not without compromises in cost, durability and convenience. We weigh the pros and cons.
Foldable phones occupy a niche section of the mobile market. While many have shied away due to their bulky size or huge price tag, some customers are starting to give them a closer look.
They have come a long way from the early days of mobile. Now, they feature gigantic screens, rich graphics and functionality that simplifies many things you do online. One phone that illustrates this perfectly is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7.
I'll break down the phone's pros and cons, trade-in incentives and where you can receive the best deal on one. Armed with this information, you can determine whether now is the time to switch to a foldable phone.
From just
$107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance
Be a smarter, better informed investor.
Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail.
Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail.
What I like about the Samsung Z Fold7
Let's start with the phone's pros. I really like the eight-inch screen size, as I always seem to be furrowing my eyebrows when reading on my Google Pixel 9 now. Not only does the screen size make it easier to read, but it creates an almost tablet-sized screen that's perfect for streaming your favorite shows, playing mobile games or accessing apps on the go.
Another perk I enjoy is the storage. The Z Fold7 comes standard with 256GB of storage, though you can upgrade to 512GB for free through Samsung or go with the 1TB option. If you have grandkids or nieces and nephews, you know how quickly your storage can fill up from pictures alone, so this feature separates it from flagship offerings on other Samsung and Google devices.
I also like the foldable design because it creates some security, and it's thinner and lighter than previous models. And with the next-gen Snapdragon mobile processor, you receive a responsive and smooth experience, whether you're streaming, reading the news or taking pictures.
Therefore, if you're looking for a durable phone with a fast processor and a large screen, this could be the right device for you.
Save up to $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7
You can save up to half off this phone with an eligible trade-in to Samsung. Samsung will also double the storage to 512GB for free.
What are some challenges to consider?
When considering this or other foldable phones, the first con is cost. Because it's a phone with unique folding capabilities, it means you'll pay more than you would with other phone models. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is $1,999.99 for both the 256GB and the 512GB models.
However, you can lower your total costs. Samsung allows you to trade in your device and receive up to $1,000 in trade-in credits. The amount of credits depends on the phone you trade in.
To demonstrate, the iPhone 16 Pro Max earns you a trade-in credit of up to $750, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will fetch you up to $1,000.
The other thing is that the phone, when folded, can be bulkier. This could create a George Costanza-like wallet for your pocket or purse.
Lastly, because it's a larger phone, it'll require more battery. Heavy users experience a run time of six to 10 hours between uses, depending on what you're doing.
Where can I find the best deals on foldable phones?
T-Mobile
Along with Samsung's generous trade-in offer, you should check out mobile carriers as well. T-Mobile offers a trade-in credit of up to $1,000 via 24 billing credits when you trade in an eligible device and choose a qualifying plan.
Broken down, it means you'll only pay $1,099.99 plus tax. Or you can make 24 monthly payments of $50 per month when you add a line.
Save $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy ZFold7
When you buy the Z Fold7 with an eligible trade-in device and plan.
Verizon
Another option is Verizon. Verizon offers several different incentives. If you plan to buy more than one Z Fold7, they currently offer a buy one, get the second for $1,100 off when you choose the Select Unlimited plan for both new lines.
New and existing customers can receive half off the phone per line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan. This incentive allows customers to get the new phone for as low as $27.77 per month, with 36 bill credits of $27.78.
Verizon has a deal where you can get $1,100 off a Samsung Galaxy ZFold7 when you buy two and choose the Select Unlimited Plan.
How does the Samsung Galaxy ZFold7 compare to other options?
Here's a breakdown of how the Galaxy ZFold7 compares with other top models:
Phone
Price
Storage
Screen size
Camera in MP
Refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy ZFold7
$1,999.99
256GB
8 inches when folded out
200.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 10.0 MP
120Hz
iPhone 17 Pro Max
$1,199.99
256GB
6.9 inches
48MP Pro Fusion camera system
120Hz
Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold
$1,799.99
256GB
8 inches when folded out
48 MP Quad PD wide camera
120Hz
As you can see, despite it's higher costs, the Galaxy Z Fold7 punches above its weight in screen size, camera resolution and storage. Keep in mind if you buy with Samsung, you receive a free upgrade to 512GB.
Ultimately, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 offers a lot of perks, such as a fast processor, an exceptional camera and a generous screen size. Moreover, you can earn a substantial discount by trading in a device with Samsung or with your mobile carrier.
That said, most foldable phones are expensive, bulky and won't retain the same battery life as regular devices. Therefore, these phones work best for those looking for a larger screen and a more responsive experience, who don't mind the bulk.
Related content
Profit and prosper with the best of Kiplinger's advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and much more. Delivered daily. Enter your email in the box and click Sign Me Up.
Sean is a veteran personal finance writer, with over 10 years of experience. He's written finance guides on insurance, savings, travel and more for CNET, Bankrate and GOBankingRates.
-
-
Three Striking Ways the 'Big Beautiful Bill' Affects Nursing Homes
Little-noticed provisions in the tax bill will ease requirements on nursing homes and make it harder for some patients to pay.
-
A Financial Adviser's Guide to Divorce Negotiations: Civil — or Not
Whether you go through a friendly mediation or a contentious court battle, all divorce agreements need to address the same key issues.
-
A Financial Adviser's Guide to Divorce Negotiations: Civil — or Not
Whether you go through a friendly mediation or a contentious court battle, all divorce agreements need to address the same key issues.
-
One Family's 529 Journey: A Guide to Smart College Savings, From a Parent Who's Also a Financial Professional
529 savings plans have been key to funding my three children's college journeys. Here are some tips for saving for a loved one's education, based on my experience as a parent.
-
Ford Recalls 115,500 Vehicles for Steering Defect: What Owners Should Know
Ford is recalling more than 115,500 U.S. vehicles over a steering column issue that can lead to loss of control. Learn which models are affected and what to do next.
-
Buying Gold as an Investment: What to Watch For
Gold is seen as a safe haven, but every investment method carries trade-offs. Here’s how to decide which is right for you.
-
How to Cancel Amazon Prime (Even If It Looks Like You Can't)
Tired of Amazon Prime? Canceling it might not be as straightforward as you think. Here's what you need to know.
-
Is Lifestyle Creep Hurting Your Retirement?
Are you spending a lot on non-essentials that once felt like luxuries but now seem normal? You might be experiencing lifestyle creep. Here's how to stop it in its tracks.
-
I Have $150,000 That I Don’t Need Anytime Soon, but I Don’t Want To Put It in the Market. What Should I Do?
My strategy offers a guaranteed return that can earn you thousands effortlessly.
-
A Nasty Surprise Awaits Snowbirds: Thousands in Unexpected Bills
Before leaving your home for the winter, remember to do this one thing, or else you might face an expensive repair bill upon return.