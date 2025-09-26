Foldable Phones: Are They the Future or Just a Passing Trend?

Foldable phones occupy a niche section of the mobile market. While many have shied away due to their bulky size or huge price tag, some customers are starting to give them a closer look.

They have come a long way from the early days of mobile. Now, they feature gigantic screens, rich graphics and functionality that simplifies many things you do online. One phone that illustrates this perfectly is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7.

I'll break down the phone's pros and cons, trade-in incentives and where you can receive the best deal on one. Armed with this information, you can determine whether now is the time to switch to a foldable phone.

From just $107.88 $24.99 for Kiplinger Personal Finance Be a smarter, better informed investor. CLICK FOR FREE ISSUE Sign up for Kiplinger’s Free Newsletters Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice on investing, taxes, retirement, personal finance and more - straight to your e-mail. Profit and prosper with the best of expert advice - straight to your e-mail. Sign up

What I like about the Samsung Z Fold7

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Let's start with the phone's pros. I really like the eight-inch screen size, as I always seem to be furrowing my eyebrows when reading on my Google Pixel 9 now. Not only does the screen size make it easier to read, but it creates an almost tablet-sized screen that's perfect for streaming your favorite shows, playing mobile games or accessing apps on the go.

Another perk I enjoy is the storage. The Z Fold7 comes standard with 256GB of storage, though you can upgrade to 512GB for free through Samsung or go with the 1TB option. If you have grandkids or nieces and nephews, you know how quickly your storage can fill up from pictures alone, so this feature separates it from flagship offerings on other Samsung and Google devices.

I also like the foldable design because it creates some security, and it's thinner and lighter than previous models. And with the next-gen Snapdragon mobile processor, you receive a responsive and smooth experience, whether you're streaming, reading the news or taking pictures.

Therefore, if you're looking for a durable phone with a fast processor and a large screen, this could be the right device for you.

Save up to $1,000 off the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 You can save up to half off this phone with an eligible trade-in to Samsung. Samsung will also double the storage to 512GB for free.

What are some challenges to consider?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When considering this or other foldable phones, the first con is cost. Because it's a phone with unique folding capabilities, it means you'll pay more than you would with other phone models. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 is $1,999.99 for both the 256GB and the 512GB models.

However, you can lower your total costs. Samsung allows you to trade in your device and receive up to $1,000 in trade-in credits. The amount of credits depends on the phone you trade in.

To demonstrate, the iPhone 16 Pro Max earns you a trade-in credit of up to $750, while the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will fetch you up to $1,000.

The other thing is that the phone, when folded, can be bulkier. This could create a George Costanza-like wallet for your pocket or purse.

Lastly, because it's a larger phone, it'll require more battery. Heavy users experience a run time of six to 10 hours between uses, depending on what you're doing.

Where can I find the best deals on foldable phones?

T-Mobile

Along with Samsung's generous trade-in offer, you should check out mobile carriers as well. T-Mobile offers a trade-in credit of up to $1,000 via 24 billing credits when you trade in an eligible device and choose a qualifying plan.

Broken down, it means you'll only pay $1,099.99 plus tax. Or you can make 24 monthly payments of $50 per month when you add a line.

Save $1,000 on the Samsung Galaxy ZFold7 When you buy the Z Fold7 with an eligible trade-in device and plan.

Verizon

Another option is Verizon. Verizon offers several different incentives. If you plan to buy more than one Z Fold7, they currently offer a buy one, get the second for $1,100 off when you choose the Select Unlimited plan for both new lines.

New and existing customers can receive half off the phone per line with the Unlimited Ultimate plan. This incentive allows customers to get the new phone for as low as $27.77 per month, with 36 bill credits of $27.78.

Buy one, get one $1,100 off Verizon has a deal where you can get $1,100 off a Samsung Galaxy ZFold7 when you buy two and choose the Select Unlimited Plan.

How does the Samsung Galaxy ZFold7 compare to other options?

Here's a breakdown of how the Galaxy ZFold7 compares with other top models:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Comparing top options Phone Price Storage Screen size Camera in MP Refresh rate Samsung Galaxy ZFold7 $1,999.99 256GB 8 inches when folded out 200.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 10.0 MP 120Hz iPhone 17 Pro Max $1,199.99 256GB 6.9 inches 48MP Pro Fusion camera system 120Hz Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold $1,799.99 256GB 8 inches when folded out 48 MP Quad PD wide camera 120Hz

As you can see, despite it's higher costs, the Galaxy Z Fold7 punches above its weight in screen size, camera resolution and storage. Keep in mind if you buy with Samsung, you receive a free upgrade to 512GB.

Ultimately, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 offers a lot of perks, such as a fast processor, an exceptional camera and a generous screen size. Moreover, you can earn a substantial discount by trading in a device with Samsung or with your mobile carrier.

That said, most foldable phones are expensive, bulky and won't retain the same battery life as regular devices. Therefore, these phones work best for those looking for a larger screen and a more responsive experience, who don't mind the bulk.