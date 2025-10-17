Nissan Recalls Over 173,000 Vehicles Over Fuel-Pump Fuse Risk

If you drive a Nissan NV200 van or Chevy City Express, you might want to check your mailbox soon. Nissan just announced a major recall that affects more than 173,000 vehicles across the U.S., and it’s all due to a wiring issue that could cause your car to stall while driving.

While recalls are fairly common in the auto industry, this one is notable because it involves vehicles that are especially popular among small business owners, delivery drivers, and city commuters who rely on their vans for daily work.

The recall, reported through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), highlights how even a small electrical fault can lead to big safety concerns.

Here’s a closer look at what’s causing the issue and what steps you can take if your vehicle is part of the recall.

The Nissan recall explained in detail

According to Nissan and Reuters , the problem stems from a fuel tank temperature sensor harness that may have been routed incorrectly during manufacturing. Over time, that wiring can rub against the fuel pump connector, wearing down the insulation that protects the electrical wires inside.

Once that insulation wears away, it can cause a short circuit which is basically when electricity jumps where it shouldn’t. That short can blow the fuel pump fuse, which is critical for delivering fuel to your engine. When that happens, your car could stall without warning and in many cases, you might not be able to restart it until the issue is repaired.

Nissan told regulators that a sudden stall while driving increases the risk of a crash, particularly on highways or in heavy traffic. The company hasn’t reported any injuries or accidents so far, but it’s taking the issue seriously by issuing a nationwide recall to inspect and fix the problem at no cost to vehicle owners.

This recall affects multiple versions of Nissan’s small work vans including some that were rebranded and sold under the Chevrolet nameplate, showing how widely one manufacturing issue can spread when automakers share platforms.

Affected models

If you drive a Nissan work van or a Chevy City Express, this recall might hit close to home. The issue affects several model years of Nissan’s small cargo vans and even some vehicles sold under the Chevrolet brand.

2013–2021 Nissan NV200 vans

2014–2017, and 2019 NV200 Taxi models

2015–2018 Chevrolet City Express vans, which were manufactured by Nissan under agreement with GM

Combined, those models total 173,301 units subject to the recall.

What affected drivers should do

If your vehicle is part of the recall, don’t panic but don’t put it off, either. The fix is free, and taking care of it sooner rather than later could prevent a stressful breakdown or safety risk on the road.

Here’s what Nissan owners need to know and the steps to take next.

1. Check if your VIN is included. Nissan and NHTSA will mail recall notices starting December 3, and dealers will initiate repairs free of charge.

2. Do not delay getting it repaired. If the short occurs while driving and the engine stalls, restarting the vehicle may be impossible, which is a serious safety hazard.

3. Visit a Nissan (or authorized) service center. The fix may involve rerouting the temperature sensor harness. In some cases, Nissan may replace the fuel pump assembly if the damage is already present.

4. Be cautious while driving. Until the repair is done, watch for signs of an electrical fault (e.g., warning lights) and avoid high-speed driving in conditions where a stall would be especially dangerous.

While vehicle recalls can sound alarming, they’re ultimately about keeping drivers safe and ensuring small issues don’t turn into big problems down the road. This recall is significant both in scale and in the risks posed.

Owners of affected NV200 vans, NV200 taxis or City Express vans should act as soon as they receive notice. Because the defect could cause a stall that prevents restarting, prompt repair is critical for safety. Staying proactive not only keeps your car running smoothly but also helps protect everyone on the road.

